Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on February 3, 2022 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 504,216 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES), released this Thursday (3). The number of confirmed deaths from Covid-19 is 9,755 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 22 new cases in the last update and 17 confirmed deaths.

The total occupancy of ICU beds in Paraíba is 46%. In João Pessoa, the percentage is 64%. In Campina Grande, 33% of beds are occupied. The occupancy in the Sertão is 48%.

The deaths reported in this bulletin occurred between January 29 and February 3, two in private hospitals, one in residence and the others in public hospitals. The victims are 11 men and 6 women, aged between 46 and 91 years, residents of the municipalities of Alagoa Grande (1); Aparecida (1); Bayeux (1); Campina Grande (3); Two Roads (1); João Pessoa (3); Juarez Távora (1); Deliverance (1); Mary (1); Ducks (1); Soledade (1); Sousa (1) and Triumph (1).

Heart disease was the most frequent comorbidity and two of them had no reported comorbidities.

According to the SES, there was no update of the vaccine data applied this Wednesday (2), so the data reported refer to February 2, 2022. So far, 3,143,904 people have been vaccinated with the first dose (77.46% of the total) and 2,738,026 completed the vaccination schedules, which represents 67.46% of the total population of the state.

Of the total number of vaccinated with the complete primary regimen, 2,643,647 received both doses and 94,379 used a single-dose immunizer. Regarding the additional doses, 17,382 were administered to people with a high degree of immunosuppression and 684,152 booster doses were applied to the population aged 18 years and over. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 6,832,643 doses of vaccine to municipalities.

Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba:

  • 504,216 confirmed cases
  • 9,755 deaths
  • 223 cities with confirmed cases
  • 222 cities with recorded deaths

Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba

CitiescasesDeaths
João Pessoa1201673049
Campina Grande501541185
Ducks15087281
cajazeiras12933178
Guarabira11185153
hairline10867208
Santa Rita10763347
bayeux9851262
Sousa7712154
dovecote707286
São Bento666773
Hope622891
Mamanguape593887
Catolé do Rocha585663
fires506394
Monteiro505674
Alagoa Grande464074
Solane460551
thatch4069117
itaporanga350232
itabaiana346586
Count329547
inga316044
Rio Tinto312458
Santa Luzia310734
Sumé303843
Dry Lagoon301251
fire stones285257
Bethlehem270845
Alhandra266941
San Jose de Piranhas263946
Mary263149
Sand262535
picuí261644
Itapororoca254335
Piancó248732
Princess Isabel245553
mouth238445
Cuite234026
mastic231518
Choremes230942
caaporã225537
Alagoa Nova220534
Alagoinha219226
Brejo do Cruz201824
araçagi200326
wells193625
Pitimbu175322
Santa Rosa bar172914
Sao Joao do Rio do Peixe169635
banana trees163227
Remigius159929
Juripiranga157132
teixeira157039
Bay of Betrayal149912
White water148414
Massaranduba147527
Paulista147511
Soledade145816
cornerstone138631
Sao Jose da Lagoa Tapada13838
Sao Sebastiao de Lagoa de Roça137322
Jacaraú134036
aparecida132715
Sierra Blanca132436
fagundes131323
lucena128919
moger127819
Inside waterhole127238
Triumph125122
Holy Spirit Cross123028
New Forest121516
Good view120316
deliverance12038
Inside Lagoon118310
Indian Waterfall117123
Juazeirinho116718
Casserenge116322
Itatuba112821
Gurinhém112618
Macaw111329
Juarez Távora110813
Horse Creek110617
Tavares109519
São Mamede107933
swear106717
wild cattle105612
taperoá105419
Marking105010
Mulungu104821
caregi103925
Salted from Sao Felix103013
Uiraúna100030
caiçara98014
Junco do Seridó97412
Diamond94211
Puxinanã9398
Brejo dos Santos9318
conception90730
Serra Redonda89512
Barra de Sao Miguel89510
Barra de Santana8908
manaira8907
Saint Helen88913
good luck88112
Jericho87615
Alcantil8748
pirpirituba84617
County83610
new palm tree8366
ibiara8315
Sao Jose do Sabugi8318
Exile81612
Sao Vicente do Seridó7973
Dona Inês79121
Nazarezinho77218
Macaw75918
Holy Cross7569
baraúna7559
Caldas Brandão75310
Sertãozinho7507
Small pestles72214
Santa Fe beautiful71214
two roads70919
sawmill70611
Cubati70316
Malta68713
caturité6819
olivedos6725
aguiar6695
top corral6584
Santa Cecilia6574
Bacamarte stream6570
Matureia65513
Belem do Brejo do Cruz6447
loft6409
umbuzeiro63214
São Bento6287
Serra da Raiz6255
Sao Jose dos Ramos6217
Good success6165
Camalaú6087
Mount Horeb6068
Sao Jose de Espinharas5967
Mataraca59015
Sao Miguel de Taipu58411
old corral5801
Ballast5504
Friar Martin5437
assumption5415
White Rock5306
gourds5225
Damião5175
Santana de Mangueira5115
Silver5005
Public place48810
tacima48610
San Jose de Caiana48110
New Olinda47511
mounted4729
carved stone470two
tick4696
Santana dos Garrotes46710
Sao Joao do Cariri4654
Igaracy4637
water eye4609
immaculate45611
sand45212
Pedro Regis4508
Santa Teresa43313
marizópolis43213
mountain view4326
Borborema42714
Saint Andrew4233
San Francisco4214
natuba4207
Vieiropolis4086
waterholes4058
mother of water3998
Old gold3933
Congo38414
Bernardino Batista378two
Jose de Moura well3676
Catingueira34411
emus3435
matinhas3388
Saint Domingos336two
Jandaira cotton3351
Poço Dantas3344
Cuite de Mamanguape33416
Quiet3163
Good Jesus3083
pylons2989
Poço Creek2976
stop295two
Caraúbas2936
Sao Jose do Brejo do Cruz2881
Saint John of the Tiger2876
Cacimba de Areia2825
Baraúnas sand2777
San Sebastian do Umbuzeiro2755
Grass26410
lagoon2534
Serra Grande2536
cajazeirinhas2411
Mato Grosso240two
Saint Joseph of Princess2381
support2384
Santo Antonio creek2346
creek2335
tenorio227two
gurjon2257
snacks223two
Santo Domingo do Cariri2215
floodplain1901
zabelê1861
Ticket170two
play Claudino1543
Sao Jose do Bonfim1527
Sao Jose dos Cordeiros1496
Quixabá138two
Santa Inês1388
thigh1204
Total504,2169,755

