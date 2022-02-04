Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on February 3, 2022 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 504,216 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES), released this Thursday (3). The number of confirmed deaths from Covid-19 is 9,755 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 22 new cases in the last update and 17 confirmed deaths.
The total occupancy of ICU beds in Paraíba is 46%. In João Pessoa, the percentage is 64%. In Campina Grande, 33% of beds are occupied. The occupancy in the Sertão is 48%.
The deaths reported in this bulletin occurred between January 29 and February 3, two in private hospitals, one in residence and the others in public hospitals. The victims are 11 men and 6 women, aged between 46 and 91 years, residents of the municipalities of Alagoa Grande (1); Aparecida (1); Bayeux (1); Campina Grande (3); Two Roads (1); João Pessoa (3); Juarez Távora (1); Deliverance (1); Mary (1); Ducks (1); Soledade (1); Sousa (1) and Triumph (1).
Heart disease was the most frequent comorbidity and two of them had no reported comorbidities.
According to the SES, there was no update of the vaccine data applied this Wednesday (2), so the data reported refer to February 2, 2022. So far, 3,143,904 people have been vaccinated with the first dose (77.46% of the total) and 2,738,026 completed the vaccination schedules, which represents 67.46% of the total population of the state.
Of the total number of vaccinated with the complete primary regimen, 2,643,647 received both doses and 94,379 used a single-dose immunizer. Regarding the additional doses, 17,382 were administered to people with a high degree of immunosuppression and 684,152 booster doses were applied to the population aged 18 years and over. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 6,832,643 doses of vaccine to municipalities.
Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba
|Cities
|cases
|Deaths
|João Pessoa
|120167
|3049
|Campina Grande
|50154
|1185
|Ducks
|15087
|281
|cajazeiras
|12933
|178
|Guarabira
|11185
|153
|hairline
|10867
|208
|Santa Rita
|10763
|347
|bayeux
|9851
|262
|Sousa
|7712
|154
|dovecote
|7072
|86
|São Bento
|6667
|73
|Hope
|6228
|91
|Mamanguape
|5938
|87
|Catolé do Rocha
|5856
|63
|fires
|5063
|94
|Monteiro
|5056
|74
|Alagoa Grande
|4640
|74
|Solane
|4605
|51
|thatch
|4069
|117
|itaporanga
|3502
|32
|itabaiana
|3465
|86
|Count
|3295
|47
|inga
|3160
|44
|Rio Tinto
|3124
|58
|Santa Luzia
|3107
|34
|Sumé
|3038
|43
|Dry Lagoon
|3012
|51
|fire stones
|2852
|57
|Bethlehem
|2708
|45
|Alhandra
|2669
|41
|San Jose de Piranhas
|2639
|46
|Mary
|2631
|49
|Sand
|2625
|35
|picuí
|2616
|44
|Itapororoca
|2543
|35
|Piancó
|2487
|32
|Princess Isabel
|2455
|53
|mouth
|2384
|45
|Cuite
|2340
|26
|mastic
|2315
|18
|Choremes
|2309
|42
|caaporã
|2255
|37
|Alagoa Nova
|2205
|34
|Alagoinha
|2192
|26
|Brejo do Cruz
|2018
|24
|araçagi
|2003
|26
|wells
|1936
|25
|Pitimbu
|1753
|22
|Santa Rosa bar
|1729
|14
|Sao Joao do Rio do Peixe
|1696
|35
|banana trees
|1632
|27
|Remigius
|1599
|29
|Juripiranga
|1571
|32
|teixeira
|1570
|39
|Bay of Betrayal
|1499
|12
|White water
|1484
|14
|Massaranduba
|1475
|27
|Paulista
|1475
|11
|Soledade
|1458
|16
|cornerstone
|1386
|31
|Sao Jose da Lagoa Tapada
|1383
|8
|Sao Sebastiao de Lagoa de Roça
|1373
|22
|Jacaraú
|1340
|36
|aparecida
|1327
|15
|Sierra Blanca
|1324
|36
|fagundes
|1313
|23
|lucena
|1289
|19
|moger
|1278
|19
|Inside waterhole
|1272
|38
|Triumph
|1251
|22
|Holy Spirit Cross
|1230
|28
|New Forest
|1215
|16
|Good view
|1203
|16
|deliverance
|1203
|8
|Inside Lagoon
|1183
|10
|Indian Waterfall
|1171
|23
|Juazeirinho
|1167
|18
|Casserenge
|1163
|22
|Itatuba
|1128
|21
|Gurinhém
|1126
|18
|Macaw
|1113
|29
|Juarez Távora
|1108
|13
|Horse Creek
|1106
|17
|Tavares
|1095
|19
|São Mamede
|1079
|33
|swear
|1067
|17
|wild cattle
|1056
|12
|taperoá
|1054
|19
|Marking
|1050
|10
|Mulungu
|1048
|21
|caregi
|1039
|25
|Salted from Sao Felix
|1030
|13
|Uiraúna
|1000
|30
|caiçara
|980
|14
|Junco do Seridó
|974
|12
|Diamond
|942
|11
|Puxinanã
|939
|8
|Brejo dos Santos
|931
|8
|conception
|907
|30
|Serra Redonda
|895
|12
|Barra de Sao Miguel
|895
|10
|Barra de Santana
|890
|8
|manaira
|890
|7
|Saint Helen
|889
|13
|good luck
|881
|12
|Jericho
|876
|15
|Alcantil
|874
|8
|pirpirituba
|846
|17
|County
|836
|10
|new palm tree
|836
|6
|ibiara
|831
|5
|Sao Jose do Sabugi
|831
|8
|Exile
|816
|12
|Sao Vicente do Seridó
|797
|3
|Dona Inês
|791
|21
|Nazarezinho
|772
|18
|Macaw
|759
|18
|Holy Cross
|756
|9
|baraúna
|755
|9
|Caldas Brandão
|753
|10
|Sertãozinho
|750
|7
|Small pestles
|722
|14
|Santa Fe beautiful
|712
|14
|two roads
|709
|19
|sawmill
|706
|11
|Cubati
|703
|16
|Malta
|687
|13
|caturité
|681
|9
|olivedos
|672
|5
|aguiar
|669
|5
|top corral
|658
|4
|Santa Cecilia
|657
|4
|Bacamarte stream
|657
|0
|Matureia
|655
|13
|Belem do Brejo do Cruz
|644
|7
|loft
|640
|9
|umbuzeiro
|632
|14
|São Bento
|628
|7
|Serra da Raiz
|625
|5
|Sao Jose dos Ramos
|621
|7
|Good success
|616
|5
|Camalaú
|608
|7
|Mount Horeb
|606
|8
|Sao Jose de Espinharas
|596
|7
|Mataraca
|590
|15
|Sao Miguel de Taipu
|584
|11
|old corral
|580
|1
|Ballast
|550
|4
|Friar Martin
|543
|7
|assumption
|541
|5
|White Rock
|530
|6
|gourds
|522
|5
|Damião
|517
|5
|Santana de Mangueira
|511
|5
|Silver
|500
|5
|Public place
|488
|10
|tacima
|486
|10
|San Jose de Caiana
|481
|10
|New Olinda
|475
|11
|mounted
|472
|9
|carved stone
|470
|two
|tick
|469
|6
|Santana dos Garrotes
|467
|10
|Sao Joao do Cariri
|465
|4
|Igaracy
|463
|7
|water eye
|460
|9
|immaculate
|456
|11
|sand
|452
|12
|Pedro Regis
|450
|8
|Santa Teresa
|433
|13
|marizópolis
|432
|13
|mountain view
|432
|6
|Borborema
|427
|14
|Saint Andrew
|423
|3
|San Francisco
|421
|4
|natuba
|420
|7
|Vieiropolis
|408
|6
|waterholes
|405
|8
|mother of water
|399
|8
|Old gold
|393
|3
|Congo
|384
|14
|Bernardino Batista
|378
|two
|Jose de Moura well
|367
|6
|Catingueira
|344
|11
|emus
|343
|5
|matinhas
|338
|8
|Saint Domingos
|336
|two
|Jandaira cotton
|335
|1
|Poço Dantas
|334
|4
|Cuite de Mamanguape
|334
|16
|Quiet
|316
|3
|Good Jesus
|308
|3
|pylons
|298
|9
|Poço Creek
|297
|6
|stop
|295
|two
|Caraúbas
|293
|6
|Sao Jose do Brejo do Cruz
|288
|1
|Saint John of the Tiger
|287
|6
|Cacimba de Areia
|282
|5
|Baraúnas sand
|277
|7
|San Sebastian do Umbuzeiro
|275
|5
|Grass
|264
|10
|lagoon
|253
|4
|Serra Grande
|253
|6
|cajazeirinhas
|241
|1
|Mato Grosso
|240
|two
|Saint Joseph of Princess
|238
|1
|support
|238
|4
|Santo Antonio creek
|234
|6
|creek
|233
|5
|tenorio
|227
|two
|gurjon
|225
|7
|snacks
|223
|two
|Santo Domingo do Cariri
|221
|5
|floodplain
|190
|1
|zabelê
|186
|1
|Ticket
|170
|two
|play Claudino
|154
|3
|Sao Jose do Bonfim
|152
|7
|Sao Jose dos Cordeiros
|149
|6
|Quixabá
|138
|two
|Santa Inês
|138
|8
|thigh
|120
|4
|Total
|504,216
|9,755