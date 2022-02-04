Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on February 3, 2022 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 504,216 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES), released this Thursday (3). The number of confirmed deaths from Covid-19 is 9,755 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 22 new cases in the last update and 17 confirmed deaths.

The total occupancy of ICU beds in Paraíba is 46%. In João Pessoa, the percentage is 64%. In Campina Grande, 33% of beds are occupied. The occupancy in the Sertão is 48%.

The deaths reported in this bulletin occurred between January 29 and February 3, two in private hospitals, one in residence and the others in public hospitals. The victims are 11 men and 6 women, aged between 46 and 91 years, residents of the municipalities of Alagoa Grande (1); Aparecida (1); Bayeux (1); Campina Grande (3); Two Roads (1); João Pessoa (3); Juarez Távora (1); Deliverance (1); Mary (1); Ducks (1); Soledade (1); Sousa (1) and Triumph (1).

Heart disease was the most frequent comorbidity and two of them had no reported comorbidities.

According to the SES, there was no update of the vaccine data applied this Wednesday (2), so the data reported refer to February 2, 2022. So far, 3,143,904 people have been vaccinated with the first dose (77.46% of the total) and 2,738,026 completed the vaccination schedules, which represents 67.46% of the total population of the state.

Of the total number of vaccinated with the complete primary regimen, 2,643,647 received both doses and 94,379 used a single-dose immunizer. Regarding the additional doses, 17,382 were administered to people with a high degree of immunosuppression and 684,152 booster doses were applied to the population aged 18 years and over. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 6,832,643 doses of vaccine to municipalities.

Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba Cities cases Deaths João Pessoa 120167 3049 Campina Grande 50154 1185 Ducks 15087 281 cajazeiras 12933 178 Guarabira 11185 153 hairline 10867 208 Santa Rita 10763 347 bayeux 9851 262 Sousa 7712 154 dovecote 7072 86 São Bento 6667 73 Hope 6228 91 Mamanguape 5938 87 Catolé do Rocha 5856 63 fires 5063 94 Monteiro 5056 74 Alagoa Grande 4640 74 Solane 4605 51 thatch 4069 117 itaporanga 3502 32 itabaiana 3465 86 Count 3295 47 inga 3160 44 Rio Tinto 3124 58 Santa Luzia 3107 34 Sumé 3038 43 Dry Lagoon 3012 51 fire stones 2852 57 Bethlehem 2708 45 Alhandra 2669 41 San Jose de Piranhas 2639 46 Mary 2631 49 Sand 2625 35 picuí 2616 44 Itapororoca 2543 35 Piancó 2487 32 Princess Isabel 2455 53 mouth 2384 45 Cuite 2340 26 mastic 2315 18 Choremes 2309 42 caaporã 2255 37 Alagoa Nova 2205 34 Alagoinha 2192 26 Brejo do Cruz 2018 24 araçagi 2003 26 wells 1936 25 Pitimbu 1753 22 Santa Rosa bar 1729 14 Sao Joao do Rio do Peixe 1696 35 banana trees 1632 27 Remigius 1599 29 Juripiranga 1571 32 teixeira 1570 39 Bay of Betrayal 1499 12 White water 1484 14 Massaranduba 1475 27 Paulista 1475 11 Soledade 1458 16 cornerstone 1386 31 Sao Jose da Lagoa Tapada 1383 8 Sao Sebastiao de Lagoa de Roça 1373 22 Jacaraú 1340 36 aparecida 1327 15 Sierra Blanca 1324 36 fagundes 1313 23 lucena 1289 19 moger 1278 19 Inside waterhole 1272 38 Triumph 1251 22 Holy Spirit Cross 1230 28 New Forest 1215 16 Good view 1203 16 deliverance 1203 8 Inside Lagoon 1183 10 Indian Waterfall 1171 23 Juazeirinho 1167 18 Casserenge 1163 22 Itatuba 1128 21 Gurinhém 1126 18 Macaw 1113 29 Juarez Távora 1108 13 Horse Creek 1106 17 Tavares 1095 19 São Mamede 1079 33 swear 1067 17 wild cattle 1056 12 taperoá 1054 19 Marking 1050 10 Mulungu 1048 21 caregi 1039 25 Salted from Sao Felix 1030 13 Uiraúna 1000 30 caiçara 980 14 Junco do Seridó 974 12 Diamond 942 11 Puxinanã 939 8 Brejo dos Santos 931 8 conception 907 30 Serra Redonda 895 12 Barra de Sao Miguel 895 10 Barra de Santana 890 8 manaira 890 7 Saint Helen 889 13 good luck 881 12 Jericho 876 15 Alcantil 874 8 pirpirituba 846 17 County 836 10 new palm tree 836 6 ibiara 831 5 Sao Jose do Sabugi 831 8 Exile 816 12 Sao Vicente do Seridó 797 3 Dona Inês 791 21 Nazarezinho 772 18 Macaw 759 18 Holy Cross 756 9 baraúna 755 9 Caldas Brandão 753 10 Sertãozinho 750 7 Small pestles 722 14 Santa Fe beautiful 712 14 two roads 709 19 sawmill 706 11 Cubati 703 16 Malta 687 13 caturité 681 9 olivedos 672 5 aguiar 669 5 top corral 658 4 Santa Cecilia 657 4 Bacamarte stream 657 0 Matureia 655 13 Belem do Brejo do Cruz 644 7 loft 640 9 umbuzeiro 632 14 São Bento 628 7 Serra da Raiz 625 5 Sao Jose dos Ramos 621 7 Good success 616 5 Camalaú 608 7 Mount Horeb 606 8 Sao Jose de Espinharas 596 7 Mataraca 590 15 Sao Miguel de Taipu 584 11 old corral 580 1 Ballast 550 4 Friar Martin 543 7 assumption 541 5 White Rock 530 6 gourds 522 5 Damião 517 5 Santana de Mangueira 511 5 Silver 500 5 Public place 488 10 tacima 486 10 San Jose de Caiana 481 10 New Olinda 475 11 mounted 472 9 carved stone 470 two tick 469 6 Santana dos Garrotes 467 10 Sao Joao do Cariri 465 4 Igaracy 463 7 water eye 460 9 immaculate 456 11 sand 452 12 Pedro Regis 450 8 Santa Teresa 433 13 marizópolis 432 13 mountain view 432 6 Borborema 427 14 Saint Andrew 423 3 San Francisco 421 4 natuba 420 7 Vieiropolis 408 6 waterholes 405 8 mother of water 399 8 Old gold 393 3 Congo 384 14 Bernardino Batista 378 two Jose de Moura well 367 6 Catingueira 344 11 emus 343 5 matinhas 338 8 Saint Domingos 336 two Jandaira cotton 335 1 Poço Dantas 334 4 Cuite de Mamanguape 334 16 Quiet 316 3 Good Jesus 308 3 pylons 298 9 Poço Creek 297 6 stop 295 two Caraúbas 293 6 Sao Jose do Brejo do Cruz 288 1 Saint John of the Tiger 287 6 Cacimba de Areia 282 5 Baraúnas sand 277 7 San Sebastian do Umbuzeiro 275 5 Grass 264 10 lagoon 253 4 Serra Grande 253 6 cajazeirinhas 241 1 Mato Grosso 240 two Saint Joseph of Princess 238 1 support 238 4 Santo Antonio creek 234 6 creek 233 5 tenorio 227 two gurjon 225 7 snacks 223 two Santo Domingo do Cariri 221 5 floodplain 190 1 zabelê 186 1 Ticket 170 two play Claudino 154 3 Sao Jose do Bonfim 152 7 Sao Jose dos Cordeiros 149 6 Quixabá 138 two Santa Inês 138 8 thigh 120 4 Total 504,216 9,755