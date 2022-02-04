Covid-19: Risk of death is 93% lower for vaccinated compared to unvaccinated

A survey by the British Institute for National Statistics (ONS) found that people vaccinated against Covid-19 have a 93% lower risk of dying from the disease than people who have not had the vaccine.

The researchers separated the groups by age, taking into account differences in age structure and population size, concluding that in all groups, deaths from vaccinees are lower.

When analyzing the risk of death between July and December 2021 in England for people vaccinated with two doses and with a booster dose, the survey found that the risk was 93.4% lower for those who had already received the booster and 81, 2% lower for those who received only two doses. The comparison of the two groups was carried out with people who had not been immunized against SARS-CoV-2.

It was also noted that in December 2021 the number of deaths among vaccinated people rose from 92.0 deaths per 100,000 in October to 367.7. In the last month of the year, mortality for unvaccinated people was 462.2 per 100,000.

While mortality was 33.1 per 100,000 for people vaccinated with the booster dose up to 21 days and 24.5 for those over 21 of the extra injection. However, the ONS emphasizes that mortality rates should not be taken as a measure of vaccine efficacy.

The Institute cautions that the survey numbers have been adjusted for age and population size, disregarding differences, such as other health problems, that can affect death rates.

