Covid-19: SUS ICU occupancy exceeds 80% in eight states and DF

The occupancy of intensive care beds in the Unified Health System (SUS) for adults with covid-19 exceeded 80% in nine units of the federation and 13 capitals, warned today (3) a technical note from the Covid-19 Observatory, from the Oswaldo Foundation. Cruz (Fiocruz).

The researchers consider that the occupation of more than 80% of the beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) constitutes a critical alert zone and point out that this situation was recorded on January 31 of this year, in Piauí (87%), Rio Grande do Norte (86%), Pernambuco (88%), Espírito Santo (83%), Mato Grosso do Sul (103%), Goiás (91%), Distrito Federal (97%), Amazonas (80%) and Mato Grosso Coarse (91%).

Among the capitals, the 13 that are in the critical alert zone are: Manaus (80%), Macapá (82%), Teresina (83%), Fortaleza (80%), Natal (estimated 89%), Maceió (81 %), Belo Horizonte (86%), Vitória (80%), Rio de Janeiro (95%), Campo Grande (109%), Cuiabá (92%), Goiânia (91%) and Brasília (97%).

The technical note also highlights that increases in the percentage of occupancy in some states occur at the same time as the opening of beds. Pernambuco, for example, increased the supply of ICU vacancies from 991 to 1106, between January 24th and 31st, and the occupancy rate increased from 81% to 88%.

The researchers point out that, despite this, the scenario is not the same as at the most critical moment of the pandemic, between March and June 2021, when most of the country was in the critical alert zone and the number of beds for covid-19 was high. larger.

Concern

“Still, the growth in the occupancy rates of SARS/Covid-19 ICU beds for adults in the SUS is worrying, especially in view of the low vaccination coverage in several areas of the country, where assistance resources are also more precarious, especially those of high complexity”, states the technical note. She explains that, even with a smaller proportion of severe cases, the Ômicron variant can produce a significant number of hospitalizations due to its high transmissibility.

Fiocruz reinforces that people who have already received the booster dose are less susceptible to hospitalization, but may have their vulnerability increased by severe comorbidities or advanced age. In addition, the foundation adds that there is still a considerable proportion of the population that has not received the booster dose, which is susceptible to more severe forms of infection with Ômicron and, mainly, there is a part of the population that is not vaccinated and, therefore, very more susceptible.

“We insist that it is essential to make efforts to advance vaccination, including the requirement for a vaccination passport. It is also essential to control the spread of covid-19, with greater rigor in the mandatory use of masks in public places, and campaigns to guide the population about self-isolation when they present symptoms, avoiding intra-household transmission, among others”, he adds.

For researchers at the Covid-19 Observatory, the behavior of occupancy rates in states and capitals indicates the interiorization of the Ômicron variant. Some capitals already show more stability or even a drop in their rates, while state rates grow significantly.