Covid: ‘Overwhelming’, says doctor who saw 3 unvaccinated children die – News

The exhausting routine, both emotionally and physically, of a health professional from Belo Horizonte who is on the front line against Covid-19 It was still difficult even after two years of a pandemic. Just in the last week, pediatrics resident Marina Paixão de Madrid Whyte, 27, saw three children die of suspected disease at the João Paulo II Children’s Hospital.

“When a child dies, we lose all the life that he had ahead of him. It looks like a light went out. It’s an overwhelming feeling”, says Marina about following the evolution of the patients’ condition until death.

The cases became public after the doctor made a report on social media. For 40 days working at the CTI (treatment and intensive care center) of the health unit, Marina reports that the number of Covid-19 records has increased. “I don’t know if I was innocent, but I believed that the situation would be better after two years. In fact, the number of cases of children infected with the virus who progress poorly is growing. Health professionals are exhausted. We are dealing with a very heavy load, emotionally and physically.”







The three children who died at the João Paulo II Children’s Hospital, according to the doctor, had not been vaccinated. The situation is a reflection of childhood immunization in Belo Horizonte. City hall data reveal that only 33% of the children’s public summoned took the first dose. According to a partial survey by the Municipal Health Department, about 90,000 people in this age group could already have been immunized in the capital.

Fhemig (Fundação Hospitalar de Minas Gerais), responsible for the administration of the João Paulo II Children’s Hospital, informed that it is not authorized to pass on patient information. The report contacted the Government of Minas Gerais to confirm whether the cases had been reported to the state, but so far, no response has been received.

According to the bulletin released this Thursday (3) by SES-MG (Minas Gerais State Health Department), of the 57,575 deaths from the disease confirmed in Minas, 0.8% correspond to children under 1 year old, and 2 .7%, to the public of up to 10 years.







Child occupation

This Thursday (3), 100% of the pediatric ward and 69% of the ICU (intensive care unit) are occupied at the João Paulo II Children’s Hospital. According to Fhemig, in January this year, ten beds were opened in the unit to treat the most serious cases. The institution did not specify how many units are destined for Covid-19.

Given the data, the professional sees vaccination as the way out to change the situation of the occupation of children’s beds for the disease. “All pediatric care is done by the doctor with the family. Right now, more than ever, we need families to inform themselves. Vaccinate your children, please!”