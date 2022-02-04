‘Cowardice’, says sister of man killed in São Gonçalo by Navy sergeant; body will be buried this Friday | Rio de Janeiro

Durval Teófilo Filho, 38, was shot at at the door of the condominium where he lived. The shooter was the Navy sergeant Aurélio Alves Bezerra, caught red-handed. He claimed he mistook Durval for a bandit.

“What happened was cowardice, because my brother was a worker. My brother never touched anything from anyone. He always left home early. My mother raised three children on her own and none of them went the wrong way. He was the only brother I had and does something like that happen? Does he take my brother’s life? Are you going to say it’s self-defense? Has no way. My brother didn’t have a gun, my brother came from work, he came from work. He arrived home at eleven at night,” Fabiana said.

Victim went to live in condominium to escape violence

The man who was killed by his neighbor, on his doorstep, left the community of Capote, in São Gonçalo, 12 years ago, and bought an apartment in the city in search of more security.

“Could it be a white man walking around and rummaging through his backpack, had my brother been shot three times? And him saying that he was a resident of the condominium? Will be? I doubt it. I doubt it a lot”, asks Fabiana.

Durval worked as a lyricist on a Petrobras platform and was currently employed as a supermarket repositor.

The family was at the Legal Medical Institute of Tribobó on Thursday afternoon (3) to release the body.

The IML report says that the cause of death was internal bleeding caused by a firearm projectile.

Durval’s body will be buried on Friday (4) at São Miguel Cemetery, in São Gonçalo. He leaves his wife and a 6-year-old daughter.

the naval sergeant Aurelius Alves Bezerra was indicted for manslaughter — when there is no intent to kill.

The police understood that the soldier did not intend to kill because he confused the victim with a bandit. One bail of R$ 120 thousand was stipulated, but until the last update of this report it had not been paid, and Sgt. remained stuck.

“According to the author’s statement, he shot the victim in reaction to an alleged robbery attempt, while he was walking and rummaging in his backpack. Upon realizing his mistake, the accused provided immediate help to Durval, took him to a hospital, but he did not resisted. According to the DHNSG, the author of the crime was indicted for manslaughter and remains in prison”, reads the note from the Civil police.

The indictment of the sergeant as manslaughter can still change within 30 days — after the custody hearing or if the delegate who takes over the case understands that the crime must be classified as intentional homicide, when there is an intention to kill.

VIDEO: see the moment a man is killed by a neighbor in São Gonçalo

From the images, Aurélio arrives by car at the gate of the condominium. Durval, on foot, also appears towards the gate, a few meters from the sergeant’s vehicle. He seems to rummage through a bag, as if looking for something – possibly the key to the gate.

The first shot is fired by the sergeant from inside the car. Aurélio jumps and takes two more shots. One of them hits Durval in the belly, which falls over. The soldier then approaches.

To the PM, Aurélio said that he saw a man approaching his vehicle “too fast”. Also according to the testimony, Durval even told Aurélio that he lived in the same condominium.

The soldier then helped the injured neighbor, taking him to the Alberto Torres State Hospital, where he was arrested. Durval did not resist and died in the unit.

To the PMs, Aurélio also informed that “the location is dangerous and there are usually many robberies”.

‘It was racism’, says widow

Luziane Teófilo, Durval’s wife, said she heard the shots. She further states that the husband died because he was black.

“My daughter, who is 6 years old, was waiting for him. Immediately she looked out the window and said it was her father,” she narrated.

Luciane was taken to the hospital. “The doctor told me that he had been shot by a neighbor who mistook him for a bandit. This upset me. I never thought this would happen to a neighbor of ours,” she said.

“Seeing the cameras, listening to the deputy’s speech and from what the neighbors are saying, I’m sure that this happened because he is black. Even though they said he was a resident of the condominium, the neighbor didn’t want to know. For me, it was racism, yes,” said the widow.

In a statement, the Brazilian Navy says that “it became aware of the occurrence involving one of its soldiers, in São Gonçalo-RJ, and informs that it is collaborating with the responsible bodies for the elucidation of the fact”.