Dawn has Jade leader, Naiara’s outburst, wall and more

We have another queen on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Jade Picon did well and secured the lead in a memory and attention test. With power in hand, the leader had to choose four names to participate in a ‘consequence’. She chose Natália, Naiara, Jessilane and Lucas for a draw that could take one of them to the wall, vip, xepa and immunity. Check the result:

Naiara went straight to the wall;

Natalia is immune on the next wall;

Lucas is in the VIP next week;

Jessilane is at xepa.

Leader’s Trial and Champion Jade

The test required a lot of attention and memory from the participants. Everyone played and the brothers needed to pick up a product from the sponsoring store and identify the last position in which the selected product appeared. The competition was divided into two rounds: the qualifying phase and the final.

“In the qualifying phase, there are 3 brackets of 6 competitors. In each bracket, the two participants who score three points first go to the final phase”, explained the presenter.

The first round was played by Tiago Abravanel, Vyni, Arthur Aguiar, Jessilane, Maria and Douglas Silva. Tiago and Vyni qualified. The second round was played between Naiara Azevedo, Brunna Gonçalves, Eliezer, Laís, Jade Picon and Natalia. Jade and Natalia qualified. In the third round, Bárbara, Paulo André, Pedro Scooby, Lucas, Eslovênia and Linn da Quebrada played. Linn and Eslô qualified.

The final round was between Tiago, Vyni, Jade, Natalia, Linn and Eslô. Vyni and Jade played a few rounds, until the influencer got the better of it and won the race.

BBB 22: Jade in the leader’s test Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Come to my VIP, baby!

Leader Jade chose her closest friends for the vip: Bárbara, Laís, Lucas, Vini and Eli. Talking to Bárbara and Laís, Jade reinforced that Lucas needs to approach her or go to the wall.

“He knows I’m a leader, and he’s here at ‘VIP’. If he doesn’t take the opportunity to get closer to me, it only facilitates my nomination”, commented the sister.

She also revealed that she wants to test a wall between Maria, Lucas and Arthur Aguiar. She wants to understand the popularity of the men’s team. Play and play!

BBB 22: Laís, Bárbara and Jade talk about Arthur Aguiar Image: Reproduction: Globoplay

Naiara didn’t like going straight to the wall

The sister was upset to be right on the wall after drawing the consequences. In the outdoor area, Naiara isolated herself from the others and cried profusely, repeating that God does not give a greater burden than she can carry. When Jade opened the leader’s room, all the brothers went to the living room to accompany her, but Naiara preferred to stay in the outside area alone. Earlier, talking to Lina, Natalia and Jessi, she remembered that Jade and Brunna mocked her affectionate way while they were in the monster. Naiara even commented that she will put Jade in the monster’s punishment, if she wins the angel test tomorrow.

BBB 22: Naiara Azevedo cries alone on the lawn Image: Reproduction: Globoplay

It’s just colorful friendship, I swear!

After having sex with Eli in Lollipop Room, Maria defined their relationship as ‘unlabeled’. The sister reinforced that she does not want the friendship between the two to be shaken and that she was happy to know that everything remains the same. The couple were the first to mess up the duvet after the leader’s party yesterday morning.

BBB 22: Maria and Eliezer kiss at the party Image: Reproduction: Globoplay

Court fights over fake accounts

Who has never had a fake profile on Orkut with the photo of the participant Bárbara Heck, throw the first stone. But what fans of the social network do not know is that the model had to go to court to overturn the accounts with her photos and data. People used these accounts to convey thoughts she didn’t share, so she decided to put a stop to it. It was only after a long time that she realized that fans actually used it to ‘play dolls’.

“There were more than 10,000 pages, profiles and communities. Due to the process I opened, Google deleted them all, but also deleted my account. I had to go a long time without using it”, he said.

BBB 22: Sister remembered the times of Orkut Image: Reproduction/Globoplay