Deforestation in the Amazon grows by almost 57% under the Bolsonaro government, says Ipam | For

The destruction of forest areas in the Amazon continues to show alarming rates. in the period from August 2018 to July 2021, deforestation in the biome increased by 56.6% compared to the same period in previous years. Pará continues as the state that has the most critical areas of deforestation since 2017. The survey was carried out by the Instituto de Pesquisa Ambiental da Amazônia (Ipam), published last Wednesday (2).

For Ipam, the advance of deforestation in the Amazon became more evident after the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, elected in 2018, through the weakening of inspection bodies, lack of punishment for environmental crimes and a significant reduction of immediate actions to combat and control of illegal activities in the region.

According to the survey, more than half (51%) of deforestation in the last three years has taken place on public lands. 83% were in federally controlled areas. Part of the devastation is concentrated around two federal highways that cross northern Mato Grosso and western Pará.

Of the affected territories, the so-called Non-Intended Public Forests were the most affected, considering the territorial proportion, with an increase of 85% in the deforested area, from 1,743 km² felled annually to more than 3,228 km².

In the last year, this category of public forest concentrated a third of all deforestation in the biomeexplain the researchers.

In Indigenous Lands (TIs), there was an average increase of 153% in deforestation, which is equivalent to an area of ​​1,255 km². In the same period in previous years, the area was 496 km². Deforestation in conservation units (UCs) had a proportional increase of 63.7%, with 3,595 km² felled in the last three years against 2,195 km² in the previous three years.

“We are climbing steps too fast in terms of the destruction of the Amazon. When we look at the numbers of the last three years, it is clear the regression of what Brazil once was. We are following a path that is totally opposite to the attitudes that the planet urgently needs at this moment”, declares Ane Alencar, director of science at IPAM and lead author of the study.

The study warns that the trend is for deforestation to grow even more in case bills are approved that are under discussion in Congress and that defend the regularization of deforested areas and mineral exploration activity in Indigenous Lands.

Ipam recommends that they be prepared robust regional strategies integrated with state plans to prevent and control deforestation. In addition, the researchers reinforce that it is necessary to prioritize investigations into environmental crimes.

Regarding the situation in Pará, the State Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability (Semas) informs that 70% of the areas in the state are the responsibility of the federal government and that, in territories of state competence, operations were carried out to combat the advance of deforestation. .

THE g1 contacted the Ministry of the Environment (MMA), the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) and the Planalto Special Secretariat for Social Communication, but received no response.

The State Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability (Semas) reports that 70% of the areas in Pará are the responsibility of the Federal Government. In 2021, the government of Pará carried out almost 50 environmental operations in support of IBAMA and ICMBio.

In areas of its responsibility, there were 19 actions of Operação Amazônia Viva, which brings together Civil, Military and Scientific Police, in addition to the Institute for Forestry Development and Biodiversity. Action results: reduction in deforestation rates in state areas in 7 of the 12 months of 2021. There were 273,488.23 hectares of embargoed areas; seizure of 10,079.70 m³ of round wood, 1,935.76 m³ of sawn wood; 6,521 stake units; 355 chainsaws; 130 tractors/loaders/excavators; in addition to the destruction of 50 tractors/loaders/excavators, 141 firearms and 660 ammunition; 229 camps destroyed and 62 illegal mines interdicted.