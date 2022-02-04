Deputy misses vote and Spanish government manages to revoke labor reform

Opposition party tries to annul vote alleging a technical error; Parliamentarian’s vote is registered on a printed voucher

EFE / Ballesteros Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was in favor of repealing a labor reform carried out by the Conservative government



The Congress of Spain approved this Thursday, 3, the revocation of a labor reform that had been enacted under a previous Conservative government. This Thursday’s decree only passed the parliament by one vote, achieved thanks to an error by deputy Alberto Casero, from the PP, a party that opposed him and tried to maintain the previous rules. Casero and his party claim that he electronically voted ‘no’, as he had been guided by the party, but that his vote was counted as ‘yes’ and printed on a voucher. The deputy’s attempts to warn congressional officials about the error were reportedly ignored, which the party said violated remote voting protocol that requires confirmation of votes by telephone. The PP filed a complaint with the governing body of Congress and promised to go to court if the error is not recognized.

The repeal of the labor reform and the new rules to be adopted had been negotiated in advance by the Prime Minister’s government. Pedro Sanchez, of the PSOE, with the two main Spanish unions (UGT and CCOO) and with the main employers’ organization (CEOE). Still, the vote score was 175 in favor (counting Casero’s vote) and 174 against. The labor reform supposes an improvement in the conditions of workers, reducing temporary employment, one of the main problems in the Spanish labor market, and giving priority again to the agreements established by the sectors, to the detriment of agreements with companies. In addition, it is essential for the country to continue receiving European recovery funds related to the pandemic, since one of the objectives that Spain had to fulfill were the measures agreed between employers and unions to reduce temporary employment or update collective bargaining. Spain is the EU country with the highest use of temporary contracts, covering around a quarter of the workforce. The new regulation restricts the conditions for their use, limiting them to short periods of time. In addition, providers of outsourced personnel will have to adapt the terms of the workers to those of the company to which they are allocated.