DF changes criteria and Pfizer’s pediatric dose gains specific audience

posted on 03/02/2022 20:23



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

Pfizer-BioNTech’s pediatric vaccine will now be targeted at 5-year-olds and immunosuppressed 5- to 11-year-olds. The decision that begins to take effect this Thursday (3/2) is an orientation of the Ministry of Health adopted by the Secretary of Health.

Regarding childhood vaccination, the Federal District is one of the places where most children were vaccinated in the country. About 77,762 children, between 5 and 11 years old, received the first dose until this Wednesday (2/2). Codeplan numbers inform that the estimated public of the age group is 268,474 in the federal capital.

Tereza Pereira, manager of Rede de Frio, explains that adopting the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health are important to ensure new doses for the target audience. Since the Department of Health receives immunizations from the ministry.

The DF received a shipment of 23,900 doses of pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech this Wednesday (2/2) from the Ministry of Health. With that, there are more than 80,000 vaccines provided to the capital in the fight against covid-19. For parents who take their children to vaccination centers, the service will take place one hour before the closing of the places. The measure was applied in order to avoid wastage of doses.

Employees who are on site should identify children aged 5 to 11 and children aged 5 who are immunosuppressed, evaluating the possibility of opening new vials to serve the public. If identified, the priority is for the team to focus on helping the little ones with the pediatric Pfizer.

Because it is an exclusive public, the procedure is necessary, so that control over the amount of doses is obtained. Manager Tereza Pereira also highlights that each immunizing bottle has 10 doses. With this, after vaccinating the specific group, if there are still doses left, other children in the queue must also guarantee their immunization.

It is worth mentioning that children between 6 and 11 years old without immunosuppression continue the vaccination schedule with CoronaVac doses. The children’s range in the DF has enough stock to complete the vaccination cycle for the entire class. The Secretary of Health, Manoel Pafiadache, comments that storage is important to ensure the progress of immunization.

With information from the Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF)*