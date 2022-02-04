DO HELLO! Cano scores and Fluminense wins, with the reserve team, Audax | Fluminense | Audax River | German Cano

Argentine forward was the highlight of the match. In addition to the goal, the player missed several opportunities

THE Fluminense faced the Audax River this Thursday, the 3rd, at the Luso-Brazilian stadium, for the third round of the Carioca Championship. THE Orange Tricolor used the reserves, but even so, managed to win the victory, by 1 to 0, German Cano.

THE GAME

THE Fluminense The game started as expected. Without much interaction between the players who were on the field, the Audax River created some good plays and, twice, in the first 10 minutes, the goalkeeper fabio needed to take action to prevent the Orange Tricolor come out losing.

Gradually, the Fluminense found himself on the field and, by the feet of the Argentine striker German Cano, the team went on to create some dangerous situations. Until, in the 40th minute, after a corner kick, Manuel gives the ball a head shave, which is left for pipe score for the first time with the shirt of the new club.

In the second stage, the Fluminense started to try to value possession of the ball, but the audax River tried to tie the game, but without much success. THE Orange Tricolor even had chances, and many with the Argentine, who became the offensive reference, but stopped in the hands of the opposing goalkeeper.

IS THAT, FAN?

A fact that drew attention was how much the fans asked the coach Abel Braga for him to put Paulo Henrique Goose in the field. Without being answered, they started booing and cursing the coach. Who also had to hear the crowd’s complaint was the Wellingtonbooed from the moment he entered the field, until the end of the match.

NEXT CHALLENGE

THE Fluminense spared the starting players thinking precisely about the next confrontation. THE tricolor of orange trees face the Flamengoon Sunday, at 4 pm, at Nilton Santos, for the fourth round of the Carioca Championship.