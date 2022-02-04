Do the L! In game with cursing Abel, Cano scores and Fluminense wins Audax Rio in Carioca

Fluminense played badly once again, but counted on striker Germán Cano’s flair to beat Audax Rio 1-0, this Thursday, at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro. The confrontation on Ilha do Governador was valid for the third round of the Guanabara Cup and was entitled to many curses directed at coach Abel Braga on account of substitutions and underwhelming football.

Cano scored for the first time for Fluminense (MAILSON SANTANA/FLUMINENSE FC)

With the result, Flu is in fourth position, with six points and opens two for Portuguesa, in fifth. In the next round, he will play the first classic of the season against Flamengo, on Sunday, at 4 pm. Audax is bottom, with one point, and will face Resende on Monday.

ABEL’S CHANGES

To rotate the squad, coach Abel Braga decided to go to the game with an alternative team, keeping only Luiz Henrique and Yago Felipe among the holders. What was seen on the field was little inspiration and problems that have been repeated since the beginning of the State Championship. The lack of chemistry was remarkable and the team had difficulties to create real chances of goal. In the defensive part, he gave some space to the weak Audax, who had the two best chances of the first half. Fábio, one of the rookies of the night alongside David Duarte, made a good save and did well when asked.

DO OL

Faced with the few ideas, the Flu had only one good arrival in fact. And the scorer took advantage. In his debut as a starter, Cristiano took the corner, Manoel came up well to sweep and Germán Cano arrived to head and score the first goal with the tricolor shirt. The moment was of great celebration for the fans, who made the L (in honor of their son Lorenzo) with the striker and celebrated the signing.

CHANGES

Abel Braga ended up losing the side Mario Pineida in the 20th minute of the first half. He felt a hook and gave way to Cristiano. In the second half, the coach made the second change only at 18, when Willian Bigode replaced Yago Felipe. After the technical stop, the last changes were Nino, Caio Paulista and Wellington in the places of David Duarte, Jhon Arias and Luiz Henrique, which generated great dissatisfaction among the fans.

UNCREATIVE

The second half practically repeated the first. Fluminense kept the ball at his feet, but he didn’t seem to know what to do with it. Cano took the risk once, but overall the offensive poverty followed. Fábio was little triggered and the match was without so many emotions.

BOOTS

The atmosphere in the final stretch was not the best in Luso-Brasileiro. The crowd booed Wellington at every touch of the ball and called Abel a donkey at the time of substitution. Caio Paulista was also the target of criticism. Germán Cano and Willian even lost three good arrivals, but Fluminense continued from start to finish with difficulties in taking real danger, especially against a limited team like Audax, which only forced Fábio to work once. In the end, a 1-0 victory guaranteed.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE 1X0 AUDAX RIO

Date/Time: 02/03/2022, at 20:15

Place: Luso-Brazilian Stadium, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães

Assistants: Daniel do Espírito Santo Parro and Rafael Sepeda de Souza

goals: Barrel (40’/1ºT) (1-0)

Yellow cards: Thomas, Danilo (AUD)

red cards: –

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; David Duarte (Nino – 22’/2ºT), Manoel and Luccas Claro; Calegari, Martinelli, Yago Felipe (Willian – 18’/2ºT) and Pineida (Cristiano – 20’/1ºT); Luiz Henrique (Caio Paulista – 22’/2ºT), Arias (Wellington – 22’/2ºT) and Cano. Technician: Abel Braga.

AUDAX RIO: Max, Léo Lucas Mota, Lucas Rocha, Thomás, João Victor; Romarinho (Léo Bueno – 29’/2ºT), Danilo (Thiago Aperibé – 20’/2ºT), Fernando (Maxwell – 29’/2ºT), Misael (Vinicius – 23’/2ºT), Anderson Lessa (Hugo Sanches – halftime) and Carlos. Technician: Alex Alves.