Doctor reveals deaths of children by covid-19 at João Paulo II Hospital, in BH – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gil Leonardi / Imprensa MG



Three children died of covid-19 in the last week at the João Paulo II Children’s Hospital, in the Hospital region of Belo Horizonte, revealed the 27-year-old pediatric resident at the Intensive Care Center (CTI) of the Marina Paixão unit in Madrid.

She reported the drama lived on her own social networks. According to the post, among the victims are newborn children up to ten years old. None of them vaccinated against covid-19, as immunization for the public aged 5 to 11 only started in mid-January. There is still no vaccine in Brazil for people aged 0 to 4 years.

“Every child I see breaks my heart. I can’t find another way to explain it. We lost three children at the CTI in the last week with covid-19. Lately I’ve learned to seek light, to bless the passage, to understand that letting go is part . But it’s not easy”, he wrote.

The latest epidemiological bulletin from the City of Belo Horizonte (PBH), released this Wednesday (2), points to seven deaths of children aged zero to 14 years old due to covid-19. The deaths reported by the resident physician at Hospital João Paulo II should be included in the bulletin in the coming days.

The report sought out the Hospital Foundation of the State of Minas Gerais (Fhemig), responsible for the hospital, and is awaiting a position.

THE Itatiaia, the Secretary of Health of Minas Gerais, Fábio Baccheretti, confirmed the deaths.