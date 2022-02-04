Dollar rush with Russia vs Ukraine tension, commodity advance, six US interest rate hikes: what SPX expects for the global economy

Growing tensions involving Russia and Ukraine and other Western countries, such as the United States, have made headlines in major newspapers in recent weeks. Now, financial agents try to price what would be the impacts of a conflict.

In the opinion of SPX, one of the most renowned Brazilian managers, which has R$ 61 billion under management, a possible war between the two countries could generate a run for the dollar and cause a strong impact on European stocks and commodities.

Who details the house’s perception of the conflict are partners Beny Parnes, who is responsible for the credit area, and Ylan Adler, commodities manager. Both spoke exclusively to the InfoMoney.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

For Parnes, one of the factors that help to boost tensions is the fact that the moment is favorable for Vladimir Putin, president of Russia. This is because oil prices are high, there is an energy crisis in Europe and the world is going through an energy transition process.

In practice, says the manager, the Russian president is exercising a “diplomacy of repression”. “He wants to keep his hold on power. He wants to leave the regime stable”, he highlights.

Although they believe that an event like this could generate a major negative shock on a global economy that is already in the process of reducing stimulus, a war is not yet the main scenario in the house at the moment, they assess.

According to Parnes, the next few weeks will be of intense negotiation. “Wars are costly and will weaken the Russian economy”, he ponders.

Commodities: strong impact and prices up

One of the concerns of the house is in Russian power in terms of exports and production of commodities, says Adler. “If there is a shock, Europe would probably be the most affected. Russia is an important source of oil for the continent. In case of conflict, oil must react upwards”, he highlights.

Another factor that causes some fear is the use of natural gas, he says. Responsible for managing commodities, Adler explains that the situation is even more “tight” than oil. “Stocks are extremely low in Europe and Russia supplies a third of the natural gas imported by the European Union”, he says. “If Russia turns off the tap, we don’t see how to supply the European market without Russian production.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The postponement of the approval of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a pipeline that connects Russia to Germany, also generates apprehension, observes the manager. According to local media, the pipeline was completed, but the German regulatory agency blocked the certification process in November last year because of legal formalities.

The problem: information is now circulating in the press that the gas pipeline may not be opened in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. “The expectation was that he would be approved for the last European winter, and so far nothing. It is an extremely important product for Europe and it is perhaps the tightest one”, says Adler. “The approval and this potential conflict only makes the situation worse.”

Metallic commodities would not escape in a conflict scenario either. The manager points out that, disregarding Chinese production, Russia has a strong share of the global market for metallic commodities. Therefore, interruptions in the production chain could impact aluminum, for example, and affect the prices of cans, cars, among other products.

“Nickel could also be affected and it is used a lot in batteries. If the Western world imposes sanctions on Russia, it could tighten the market and cause prices to rise,” says the manager.

New boom?

Although a possible conflict could lead to new highs in commodity prices, changes in macroeconomic aspects reinforce the idea that it is not just a possible war between both countries that could change the scenario of these raw materials for the coming years.

When asked whether the world can experience a new commodity boom, Adler answers yes. But there is a caveat: according to him, the movements of this type of asset are not linear and there is no way to anticipate what will happen there, similar to what is done by analysts with shares listed on the stock exchanges.

Although there are pricing challenges, one of the factors that could drive this new “boom” is the energy transition process that the global economy is going through. “It is the first time in history that the world is proposing to move from a more productive society to a less productive one. And that needs to be done. There is no other option now in the world”, he highlights.

The problem, says Adler, is that there is currently no energy matrix to make this replacement quickly. In other words, for him, the process will take a long time and greatly increase the use of commodities. Among those that can benefit the most are metallic ones, such as copper, nickel and aluminum, for example. Copper is widely used in solar panels and electric cars, and there is a chance that its balance will be in deficit in the coming years if demand continues to grow.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Not to mention, he observes, that in the last commodity cycle, Chinese demand began to rise a lot. There was the iron ore boom and that made the markets have some slack. “Now, there is no more slack. Therefore, prices must go up”, he reinforces.

Inflationary pressure and global stagflation

The idea that commodity prices could rise even more, given a less comfortable market in supply, could also have an impact on inflation, warns Adler.

The head of the commodities area explains that the last rush for these raw materials was accompanied by a rise in prices and an increase in production and investment.

The detail now, he says, is that there should be a boom in quotations because demand will remain strong, but production and investment should not grow in the world because there is no incentive to do so due to pressure from investors for a more ESG agenda (set environmental, social and governance practices), for example.

“Which could be a problem. It could lead to a scenario of potential global stagflation”, he highlights. Amendment: “The price starts to give incentives, but companies are not able to invest”.

In practice, stagflation is a phenomenon in which there is low economic growth, an increase in the unemployment rate combined with a continuous increase in prices.

The credit expert adds that humanity has always produced goods in mass and obtained abundant energy sources. Now, he says, there is no supply of energy, nor is it possible to rely solely on renewable sources. “It is necessary to have a stable energy source”, he points out.

“The world is still recovering. In the short term, we have this issue with Russia, which could lead to a shock. In the medium term, the energy transition is the biggest threat to the world economy”, says Parnes.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

US interest rates: six highs this year and vision for emerging markets

Faced with a more difficult scenario for the global economy, the United States is also unlikely to escape tougher monetary tightening. That, at least, is Adler’s view. According to him, the house’s expectation today is that the Federal Reserve (Fed), the American central bank, will raise interest rates six times this year.

“What the market projects today regarding interest rates and inflation is incompatible. If you don’t tighten it, it won’t slow down [a inflação]”, it says. “We see that the disinflation process will take longer and, for that, the medicine will have to be more energetic”.

For Parnes, he follows the same line and reinforces that the “stars of the American flag in the United States are aligned for excess demand”. In this situation, he notes, the Fed must react. “It is necessary to cool aggregate demand and increase the cost of financing. We know what he’s going to do, but we don’t know where he’s going to go,” he says.

In addition to higher interest rates, SPX’s expectation is that the dollar will remain strong and that the United States will continue to have a growth differential in relation to the rest of the world, especially as they are more advanced in terms of monetary tightening cycles.

In this environment, the scenario for emerging countries will be more difficult from now on, evaluates Parnes. For him, foreign investors will not “land” in Latin America.

“These emerging societies do not have the institutional, fiscal and political strength to withstand such a shock to the economy without major turmoil”, warns the executive, referring to the shock in terms of supply and demand caused by the health crisis.

Speaking specifically about Brazil, Parnes says that the perception of the country by foreigners is very bad. “In terms of energy and environmental issues, Brazil is seen in an ultra negative light. It focuses a lot on the president’s speech”, he observes.

For the person responsible for the credit area at SPX, the phenomenon of portfolio rotation – which helped to bring large flows to Brazil at the beginning of the year – should decrease. The executive says that flows will only be able to continue high if the country is “lucky” and if it makes major reforms.

Parnes considers that the assets are cheap, but that the debt level is very high, which will demand an increase in the tax burden. In his opinion, what could help the country now is autonomous investment, that is, investments linked especially to concessions. “It can help, but it is not enough to contrast with a bad fiscal scenario”, says the expert.

What do XP experts recommend for you? Click here for a free investment simulation without robots

Related