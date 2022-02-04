Dolores’ touching ending in In the Emperor’s Times

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) ate the bread that the devil, or rather, Tonic (Alexandre Nero), kneaded in In the Emperor’s Time. The young lady spent much of the plot being a victim of the villain’s evil.

After marrying the deputy, she began to be constantly humiliated. Up until Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) was hired to make the life of the sister of Cornerstone (Gabriela Medvedoviski) hell.

In the midst of the ordeal, Dolores achieved only one joy in life: she met Nelio (João Pedro Zappa). She fell in love with Tonico’s assistant and became pregnant with his great love.

Even happy next to Nélio, the sufferer continued to suffer in Tonico’s hands. The villain discovered the romance, pursued the couple and nearly killed the boy. To top it off, he committed Dolores to an asylum and kidnapped her daughter.

Living through so many misfortunes, Dolores managed to pull herself together and got rid of her ex-husband once and for all. In the last chapter of Nos Tempos do Imperador, the young lady will have a touching ending.

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Nelio (João Pedro Zappa) get married (Globo/Reproduction)

What happens to Dolores?

After Tonico’s death, Dolores finally manages to marry Nelio. The two unite in a simple ceremony with few friends. The little one mercedes carries the rings and seals the parents’ commitment.

At the end of the novel, the identity of the deputy’s murderer will be discovered. Seeing Tonico dead, Dolores feels relief and practically spits on the scoundrel’s coffin.

Nélio is also satisfied with the fate of the deputy who almost ended his life. Together, they decide to start over and forget about their macabre past.

Apparently, at the end of Nos Tempos do Imperador, Dolores can get pregnant again. On the other hand, she must also gain a nephew, as Pilar must also expect a son from Samuel (Michel Borges).

