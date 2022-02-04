Driver loses control, crashes and makes Lotus ‘turn convertible’

The driver of a Lotus Exige in Hong Kong was “born again” after having a major accident after losing control of his car. Half of the vehicle was completely destroyed, while the occupants’ seats were left intact.

It’s unclear whether it was from carelessly stepping on the accelerator or if something broke in the vehicle. As a result, his Exige landed on top of a wall and hit a pole from the side.

THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

However, because it crashed right behind the vehicle’s doors, neither the driver nor his passenger were injured in the accident. Both even stayed in the car waiting for emergency teams and using their cell phones.

Publication TheSunDaily reported that both the 42-year-old driver and his 28-year-old passenger complained of chest and neck pain, but other than that, they didn’t suffer anything serious.

Check out the accident:

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.