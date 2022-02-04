Ecorodovias (ECOR3) dismisses president less than two months after being elected; stock drops 6%

The infrastructure concession operator Ecorodovias (ECOR3) reported this Thursday that its board of directors has approved the removal of Gianfranco Catrini from the position of chief executive of the company.

The company gave no further details on the departure of Catrini, who was elected by the board to the position on December 9, 2021.

Executive Marcello Guidotti was chosen to occupy the position on an interim basis, which he will accumulate along with his current position as executive director of finance and investor relations, according to a relevant fact for the market.

The executive will have a “unified term of office until April 29, 2023 or until the election of the new board,” the company said.

At 10:10 am (Brasília time), the ECOR3 share registered a drop of 4.04%, at R$ 7.37. Later, around 10:50 am, the drop was more expressive, of about 6.12%, at R$ 7.21.

For Credit Suisse, the change in command of Ecorodovias is negative.

Bradesco BBI points out that Marcello Guidotti is well prepared to be confirmed as the definitive CEO of Ecorodovias. He has been CFO of Ecorodovias since 2005, accumulating extensive experience in the Brazilian infrastructure sector. “The confirmation of its name in April 2023 would signal the continuity of Ecorodovias’ growth and financial strategy”, assess the analysts, who maintain an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for Ecorodovias, with a target price for 2022 of BRL 15.00.

(with Reuters)

