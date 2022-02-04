Eduardo Saverin loses BRL 22.8 billion and Brazil has a new richest man | 1 billion

Writing 1Billion Financial Education Eduardo Saverin loses BRL 22.8 billion and Brazil has a new (old) richer man

The fall of more than 25% of the shares of Facebook made the fortune of the former richest man in Brazil collapse. Eduardo Saverin lost US$ 4.3 billion, more than R$ 22 billion, and now boasts a net worth of US$ 13.3 billion. With that, Brazil now has a new occupant at the top of the richest list: Jorge Paulo Lemann with US$ 16.1 billion – it is worth noting that he is an old acquaintance of the list, since he was at the top for a long time.

Facebook shares fell sharply today after the result, which had a mix of bad news: it lost users, it had severe financial impacts due to Apple’s privacy policy and it didn’t hit the goals with virtual reality. The drop was so strong that Mark Zuckerberg was defenestrated from the list of the 10 richest men in the world, losing almost US$ 30 billion. Now he is just the 12th richest person on the planet.

Meta, as Facebook is now known, lost $200 billion in what was the biggest daily drop by a company in history. The amount is so large that it exceeds the value of 452 of the 500 most valuable companies in the entire United States, which make up the S&P 500. In addition to the lower ad capacity, Facebook has been suffering competition from companies like Tik Tok – and Zuckerberg has been complaining about “unprecedented” competition.

