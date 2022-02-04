Eletrobras: understand the TCU’s doubts that could delay the privatization of the state-owned energy company

BRASILIA – The analysis of the privatization of electrobras at the Federal Audit Court (TCU) may delay in relation to the government’s plans, which expected to get rid of the control of the state-owned company with a focus on energy generation and distribution at the beginning of this year.

The court plenary began to analyze the issue in December, but the minister Vital do Rego has been an impediment to the plans of the Ministry of Economy, Paulo Guedes, which until today has not managed to sell any state-owned company under its management. The TCU minister asked for views (more time for analysis) in December and should only return the vote to the plenary in March – the deadline for him to vote is March 23.

His office sent new inquiries to Eletrobras and the Ministry of Mines and Energy and awaits answers to judge the case in plenary. There are only three more plenary sessions at the TCU until the end of February. The Court’s technical area wants to conclude, by the end of this month, at the beginning of March, the second stage of the analysis of the privatization of Eletrobras, which involves the modeling of the operation by which the Union will cease to be a majority partner, with more of 60% of the shares.

Vital do Rêgo sticks to a point that was addressed in the analysis of the technical unit, but was off the radar of the government’s plans: the pricing of a future sale of power for energy generation. This could raise the amount of the fee that needs to be paid to the Federal Government (called a grant) and further delay the state-owned company’s sale process. Hiring power, in the technical jargon, is a way of contracting energy that guarantees the system’s safety to meet consumption peaks, as it would have a plant available to generate when demand increases a lot, which occurs in a few hours of the day (for example, when it is very hot and the consumption of air conditioning increases).

This issue was removed both by the technical unit and by the minister-rapporteur of the process, Aroldo Cedraz, when he took his vote to the plenary in December. But the Public Ministry with the TCU, in an opinion, opined that the court should take into account in the value of the grant a future pricing of the sale of power.

Aroldo Cedraz agreed with the TCU auditors and pointed out that there is a difficulty in including the potential of this business in the final pricing of Eletrobras’ privatization. Thus, according to him, the final decision of the Court should not consider this point.

In his vote, the rapporteur pointed out that there is still no regulation for a new energy commercialization model, in which the energy “power” would be sold separately. In agreeing with the government, he stated that “there are no prices or negotiations for this product, making it technically unfeasible to pretend that eventual gains are included in the pricing of Eletrobras’ new contracts”.

The Federal Government convinced the minister that the difficulty of including “power” “results from the fact that there is still no idea when these Eletrobras plants that will be re-contracted will be able to effectively sign contracts for the sale of capacity ballast, as it is not known when there will be legislative or regulatory changes that allow this type of commercialization”.

Members of the body informed that Vital’s thesis, if it is really taken to the plenary, tends not to advance, since neither the rapporteur nor the TCU technicians have addressed this point.

In addition, there is a desire in most TCU ministers, especially those most aligned with the government, in the sense that the privatization of Eletrobras should proceed as quickly as possible, given that the process has been under analysis by the body since September and, despite not preventing the operation to dilute the control of the state-owned company, it brings legal insecurities.

In the opinion of lawyer Murilo Jacoby, specialized in administrative law, the TCU could, at the limit, include in the public notice that, in addition to a grant amount to be paid now, a profit sharing is established with a possible future sale of power, provided that than in a pre-defined period. “Such a practice is common in the private market, when the amount paid immediately for the acquisition is reduced and the participation in the results is included for a certain period”, explained the lawyer.

The amounts involving the privatization of Eletrobras had already been questioned by the TCU before. In December, the National Energy Policy Council revised the amounts that will be moved with the new Eletrobras concession contracts, after the capitalization. The modeling considered the recommendations made by the minister-rapporteur Aroldo Cedraz.

The CNPE defined the value added by the new generation concession contracts of the plants at R$ 67 billion. Of the total, R$ 25.3 billion will be paid to the Federal Government, for the change in Eletrobras’ energy sale regime, and R$ 32 billion will be directed to the Energy Development Account (CDE), to ease the tariffs of energy consumers. energy. Also, a portion of R$ 2.9 billion will be withdrawn to defray expenses with fuel from thermal plants already incurred.

rates

Another point of concern at TCU is the impact of Eletrobras privatization on tariffs paid by all consumers. According to what the report found, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) was asked to analyze the effect of some determinations provided for in the law that authorized the operation, especially on the contracting of gas-fired thermal plants, even in locations where there is no there are reserves of the input and infrastructure for outflow. This contracting of thermal plants under these terms was put in Congress, with government support.

In response, the MME argued that privatization would not raise the bills and that the contracting of thermal plants would have an impact of 0.32%, compared to the values ​​of plants whose contracts are nearing the end. However, the Energy Research Company (EPE) pointed out in the Ten-Year Energy Expansion Plan 2031 that the incorporation of energy policies, especially those provided for in the Eletrobras privatization law, would result in changes in the matrix with “higher operating costs over system.”

“By incorporating energy policy guidelines, in particular the provisions of Law No. 14,182 of 2021, it identified the replacement of part of the indicative expansion of centralized wind and solar plants by thermoelectric plants with compulsory generation powered by natural gas, coal and nuclear. This change in the composition of the matrix results in a higher operating cost for the system”, indicates the EPE in the document, which will undergo public consultation.

Even when the text was being processed in Congress, entities in the electricity sector estimated that the “tortoises” -excerpts from the original content of the matter- would increase the cost of energy for consumers by R$ 84 billion in the coming decades.

Yesterday, in a note, the Ministries of Mines and Energy and the Economy argued that the studies sent to the TCU “reliably express the result of the grant value.” When mentioning the parameters of power calculations, the government stated that “there is no power market in Brazil in which generating agents sell this service and earn income for it”, so this “is not a parameter that should be considered for value the grant.”