Enderson extols support from the crowd in Botafogo’s turn over Madureira and highlights evolution: ‘We deserved it’

The coach Enderson Moreira praised the performance of Botafogo in a 4-2 victory over Madureira this Thursday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, even in the first half in which Glorioso lost 1-0. The coach cited the high number of chances created and highlighted the white-and-white fans, who even in small numbers supported the alvinegro team from start to finish.

– We played a great game, creating a lot of situations. Of course, the result gives much more meaning to the performance, but we played a good game. We finished a lot, we gave Madureira few opportunities, they took advantage of their chances. We ended up being gifted, deserving, for what we created, for the tranquility of not breaking down after conceding the second goal. And the fans’ reaction was fantastic, even after the 2-0 they continued to encourage, this supporter’s strength was very important. In the most difficult time we received their affection, the turn is a way to thank our fans for the affection – Enderson said at the press conference.

Botafogo took the lead in the Carioca Championship, with seven points, by the tie-breaking criteria. Glorioso achieved the second victory in three games, and Enderson also highlighted the gradual evolution as a team.

– We are putting together a team, we have a base, we lost important players, many players coming from the base too… We are formatting a new squad and we are looking for alternatives within what we have. We are in an interesting evolution process. We had a not so good first game, the second was better and today’s is much better. There’s still a lot to be tweaked – he stressed.