Endometriosis: When Should Colic Pain Get Attention? – 03/02/2022

Every month, during the period of menstruation, the inner layer of the uterus (known as the endometrium) sheds and is expelled via the vaginal canal. If endometrial cells remain in the body, they migrate and grow in other parts of the body, such as the abdominal region, ovaries and fallopian tubes, generating a chronic inflammatory disease: endometriosis.

The causes are still unclear, but it is estimated that multiple factors are associated, from genetics to immune system deficiency. Patients with a family history of endometriosis, for example, are more susceptible to the condition.

“It is a disease that affects about 10% of women of reproductive age. This represents almost 200 million women in the world”, according to Renato Tomioka, a gynecologist specializing in gynecological endoscopy (laparoscopy and hysteroscopy) by the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (FEBRASGO) and physician at the VidaBemVinda clinic.

Pain demands attention

Endometriosis can be silent, often requiring routine exams for an accurate diagnosis. However, the most common signs come in the form of pain.

According to data from the North American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, chronic pelvic pain is one of the most frequent symptoms, especially when it appears just before and during your period. Severe menstrual cramps can also sound the alarm, as well as pain during intercourse. You should also pay attention to the intensity of the menstrual cycle and if you have difficulties getting pregnant.

If the disease affects the region of the intestine, the person may feel discomfort with the movements of the organ. Likewise with the bladder: pain when urinating is associated with the condition.

Laparoscopy, ultrasound, MRI and blood tests are indicated for the diagnosis of endometriosis. In some cases, it is necessary to resort to biopsy, when a piece of tissue is collected during the laparoscopy exam and then tested.

types

The problem can manifest itself in three ways in a woman’s body:

Superficial: affects the organs or peritoneum, membrane that covers the organs of the abdominal and pelvic region. It is a less aggressive form, with small lesions, from 1 to 3 millimeters, but it still needs to be treated.

Deep: reaches tissues more than five millimeters. It is considered the most serious form of the disease.

Ovarian: characterized by the formation of cysts in the ovaries, filled with a liquid and dark substance, called endometriomas. May impair ovarian reserve and fertility.

treatments

When the disease is diagnosed, available treatments vary according to the extent of the disease, symptoms and the desire to become pregnant, according to data from the North American College of Gynecologists and Obstetricians. They usually involve surgery and medications, especially to minimize pain.

In some cases, lifestyle changes, including physical exercise and a diet that reduces the risk of inflammation, may be indicated. As well as the prescription of continuous use hormonal contraceptives.

For couples who want to get pregnant, the approach is different. Medicines are not indicated in most cases and other methods, such as surgery, must be used.

If the therapies do not work or the patient feels a lot of pain, specialists may recommend minimally invasive surgical procedures, such as laparoscopy or robotic surgery, explains gynecologist Fernanda Rodrigues, a specialist in gynecological endoscopy at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) and a doctor at Huntington Reproductive Medicine.

“Surgery, in turn, may be indicated, as evidence indicates that it can improve the chances of pregnancy”, he highlights.

During menopause, there is a reduction in the production of hormones that favor the disease and the inflammation of endometriosis naturally decreases.

Endometriosis and infertility

At all stages of the disease, fertility can be compromised. Therefore, it is essential to keep gynecological exams up to date and consult specialists frequently.

Among the main causes of infertility after the diagnosis of endometriosis are: