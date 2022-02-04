Europe could enter “a long period of tranquility”, says WHO

posted on 04/02/2022 06:00



Two years after the start of the covid-19 pandemic, Europe could soon enter “a long period of tranquility”, highlighted yesterday, Hans Kluge, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the continent. “It’s a truce that can bring us lasting peace,” he said. In recent days, several countries have started to lift their restrictions, after weeks of trouble over the omicron variant.

The UN agency argues that, thanks to the high number of people vaccinated, the lower severity of the strain and the proximity of the end of winter, the continent will be able to better defend itself against any

resurgence of the virus. “There is a unique opportunity to take control of the broadcast,” Kluge said.

He pointed out, however, that this situation will only last if immunity is preserved, that is, if vaccination campaigns continue and the appearance of new variants is monitored. In this sense, the expert asked governments to continue protecting the most vulnerable population, mainly.

The WHO Europe region includes 53 countries. In all of them, infections skyrocketed due to the omicron variant. Despite the contagion numbers, several countries, such as Denmark, Norway, Sweden and France, have reduced their restrictions. Decisions that the WHO deems appropriate. “I think it is possible to respond to the new variants, which will inevitably arise, without replacing the type of measures that we needed before”, emphasized the expert.

lockdown

Amid the good news, a pre-print study not yet peer-reviewed caused controversy in the scientific world by claiming that lockdowns in the first wave of covid-19, in 2020, reduced mortality from the disease by just 0.2% in the US and Europe. “While this meta-analysis concluded that lockdowns had little or no public health effect, they imposed enormous economic and social costs where they were adopted,” the researchers wrote. “As a result, lockdown policies are baseless and should be rejected as an instrument of pandemic policy.”

The research was led by economists — Steve Hanke of Johns Hopkins and Lars Jonung of Lund University in Denmark. They compiled data from North American and European surveys on the effects of the lockdown on Covid mortality to carry out the meta-analysis.

Critics of the article pointed out flaws. At least two studies – one in the UK – that found clear drops in covid deaths when comparing the rate directly before and after a lockdown were left out of the meta-analysis because the researchers claimed the results may have been influenced by “ time-dependent factors” such as seasonality. Another survey that was left out indicates that 3 million lives in Europe were saved due to the spring 2020 lockdowns.

The work done by Johns Hopkins also ignored studies that analyzed the effects of early lockdowns in countries that were able to suppress Covid and record extremely low death rates during the pandemic, through strict border lockdowns and controls, such as China, Australia and New Zealand.

“Smoking causes cancer, the earth is round, and telling people to stay at home (the correct definition of lockdown) reduces disease transmission. No scientist is in any doubt about that,” criticized Seth Flaxman, professor of Computer Science at the University of Oxford, UK. “A study that wants to prove the opposite is probably flawed”, says the scientist, author of an article published in the journal Nature on the number of lives saved by the lockdowns, which was left out of the meta-analysis.

