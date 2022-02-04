Experts question Lula’s statement on gasoline prices

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that, if elected in 2022, he will not keep the price of gasoline in dollars. In practice, this means ending international fuel parity, implemented in 2016 to balance Petrobras’ accounts.

“We are not going to keep the price of gasoline in dollars. It is important that the shareholder receives his dividends when Petrobras makes a profit, but I cannot enrich the shareholder and impoverish the housewife who will buy a kilo of beans and pay more for gasoline,” Lula told Rede de Radios Paraná. , in a speech reproduced on PT’s official Twitter.

Alfredo Menezes, a partner at the manager Armor Capital, retorted the former president on the social network. “Venezuela, a major oil producer, has one of the lowest gasoline prices in the world (sic). And the people go hungry,” he said.

The PT’s controversial speech intensified the fall in the state’s shares (PETR4). At 1:45 pm, the shares fell 1.88%, to R$ 31.91. “It is negative for the company, since it will affect its revenues, as they will not follow international prices”, explains Matheus Jaconeli, investment analyst at Nova Futura.

Loss and tax increase

According to experts consulted by the E-Investor, the measure could bring about a serious imbalance in the market and even harm the population and the Union itself, which owns 51% of the state-owned company.

“The impact is very bad, because we would have Petrobras itself assuming the price difference between the product it imports, which is quoted in dollars, and what it sells. Sometimes, the company needs to import gasoline, the refined product, in dollars”, explains Vitor Miziara, partner at Critéria Investimentos.

Miziara explains that for many years Petrobras did not follow international prices and was used as a political tool to control inflation. The result was a billionaire hole in the company’s accounts and great losses to shareholders – it is worth remembering that the company’s largest shareholder is the federal government.

“It also hurts trade, because you basically end up with any importing company. We have a very strong gasoline monopoly again, because Petrobras will certainly sell it at a cheaper price than in the international market and the importer will not be able to work that way”, says Miziara.

The increase in taxes for the population would also be one of the consequences of not respecting parity. This is because the Union would have to subsidize part of the price of fuel.

“Someone will have to pay this bill,” says Bruno Madruga, head of equity at Monte Bravo Investimentos. “We’ve seen this movie. When there is a subsidy, the population naturally has an increase in taxes to cover this money. This has already happened, it is not new for Brazil, history repeats itself.”

Madruga also draws attention to all the procedures that must take place in order for the state-owned company to effectively stop following parity. A change in Petrobras’ statute would have to be made and the process would not happen overnight. “Lula is still a pre-candidate, that needs to be highlighted. In the meantime, you can say whatever you want. I believe he is playing more for his audience than for the country”, he says.

