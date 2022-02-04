Fachin votes to reject the PGR’s accusation against Lira for corruption | Politics

Nelson Jr./SCO/STF Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF)

Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), voted to reject the complaint against the Speaker of the Chamber Arthur Lira (Progressistas) in an investigation involving the deputy on a case of passive corruption.

The complaint by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) stated that Lira would have received an undue advantage of almost R$ 1.6 million from the construction company Queiroz Galvão in the scope of the Lava Jato operation.

Three months after denouncing the deputy to the STF, however, the PGR reversed the accusation and asked the Court to reject the complaint that the body itself had presented .

Although the PGR dropped the accusation, Minister Fachin, rapporteur of the case, kept the process in progress. The defense, however, tries to convince the ministers to close the case.

The trial is scheduled to take place in a virtual plenary of the Supreme and ministers have until February 11 to register their vote in the Court.

In 2020, the PGR offered the complaint to the STF after the deputy attorney general of the Republic Lindôra Maria Araújo accuses the parliamentarian of receiving bribes from the contractor in exchange for supporting the PP in the maintenance of Paulo Roberto Costa in the direction of Petrobras.

“In view of the foregoing, it remains to be proved, far beyond the mere words of employees, that federal deputy Arthur César Pereira de Lira received, twice, indirectly, an undue advantage of R$ 1,598,700.00, due to the public service , from values ​​diverted from Petrobras works by the company Queiroz Galvão”, highlighted the PGR in the complaint.