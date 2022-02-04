Family of deputy Isa Penna is the target of attacks after parliamentarian registers a bulletin for death and rape threats | São Paulo

State deputy Isa Penna (PSOL-SP) reported this Friday (4th), in a video posted on social media, that her family was the target of attacks in a new threat email received by her on Tuesday (1st). °). In the message, the address of the parliamentarian’s parents was disclosed.

“I received another threat in my official email. The first was on January 27, 2022. And this new complaint was on the 1st of this month of February. And with the same pattern as the threat. However, this time, the address of my family members was released as a target of attack,” he said.

Due to the new attack, the congresswoman said she had updated the police report she had registered on the 27th. At the time, Isa Penna had denounced the messages with death and rape threats she had received.

“The legal measures were taken: the incident report was updated, I made a request for parliamentary protection at ALESP, I forwarded the complaint to the National Human Rights Council, security measures guided by the NGO Terra De Direitos – specialized in assisting and assisting human rights defenders were also taken. In addition, I talked to the General Delegate of the Civil Police of the State of SP”, she says in the recording.

In the first e-mail, the criminal threatens to “hit the parliamentarian in the skull” with an “ordinary hammer” and then rape her. Finally, he threatens to “cut his head off.” The incident was registered at the police station of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp).

Last week, the Civil Police ordered that the complaint made by Isa Penna be forwarded to the Cyber ​​Crimes Division, where crimes of threat and injury will be investigated.

In the post, the deputy says that by guidance of the entities consulted, she suspended public agendas, which will be held in secrecy.

THE g1 contacted the Secretary of Public Security (SSP) and the State Legislative Assembly and is awaiting a response.

In December 2020, a video recorded by a camera from the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) showed state deputy Fernando Cury (Cidadania-SP) touching Isa Penna’s breast during an extraordinary session to vote on the state budget. The deputy filed a report against the deputy for sexual harassment.

In November 2021, the Citizenship state directory decided, by 27 votes to 3, to expel Cury from the party.

Video shows deputy Fernando Cury passing his hand on deputy Isa Penna in Alesp

Cury was notified by the court for sexual harassment in October. He was denounced in the criminal sphere in March by the Public Ministry and, since April, the Justice tried to locate and notify the parliamentarian in order to start the process.

He resumed his mandate at Alesp in early October, after a 180-day suspension determined by the House for getting his hands on fellow deputy Isa Penna (PSOL).

Fernando Cury’s defense alleges that he “did not intend to disrespect the PSOL colleague or harass her” in what he called a “light and quick hug”, but the deputy accused him to the Ethics Council of the Legislative House and defended the revoking his mandate.