“Fat-Burning” Juice That Helps You Lose Weight Fast

Today, February 3, the Health Simplified blog invites you to get to know the juice “burns fat”. Learn now how to make a thermogenic juice, which helps you burn calories quickly. We’ll tell you everything in two minutes.

First of all, let me explain the word thermogenesis to you. It means heat production. That simple. Our body burns the nutrients that produce energy: carbohydrates first, fats second, proteins last. These nutrients are responsible for the heat that our body produces.

read more: It is possible to make the brain more powerful: learn how to turbocharge this super-machine

Burning the accumulated energy

Have you ever felt hot on certain days, even with the lowest ambient temperature? One of the answers to this may lie precisely in food. For example, eating a lot of industrialized product makes the body accumulate more fat, that means we will have more wood to burn.

However, there is no point in having “a lot of firewood” to burn without having “enough fire” to consume quickly. And what would fire be? Physical exercise or physical activity. Moving is key to accelerating calorie burning.. But, if some foods produce a lot of heat, we also have those that help to burn all that energy.

About 10% of the calories we take in through food are converted into heat. However, you can turbocharge this burning. The key to losing weight is to increase this percentage by consuming “fat-burning” juice.. Understood? The answer is in your fridge. How fantastic!

So, after this explanation, what is the best fruit to make peace with the scales? We tell you now.

Read too: Lemon with honey in warm water, the natural medicine that helps to strengthen health

Ideal juice for “fat-burning”

The grapefruit. She’s perfect for burning fat., as it regulates metabolism, reduces cholesterol and triglycerides. But how to do? Drink the pure juice. But, you can combine it with other fruits and vegetables.

Ever It is good to remember that all citrus fruits have a lipolytic effect, that is, they are fat burners. However, the grapefruit trumps all. It contains enzymes that prevent fat from accumulating in the body.

Drink the juice between meals. Lastly, no fat burning juice is miraculous alone. As we said before, practice physical exercises and reduce the consumption of sugars and fats.

Don’t miss this one for nothing: Garlic Tea to Lower Blood Pressure: No One Expected This Natural Remedy