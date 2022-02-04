Fate of 5-year-old boy trapped in well for two days causes apprehension – International

Rayan accidentally fell on Tuesday night into the 32-meter-deep, narrow and difficult to access dry well. (photo: STR / AFP)

The fate of a five-year-old boy trapped in a well for more than 36 hours sparked apprehension in Morocco this Thursday (3), as rescuers tried to save him by digging an adjacent land, according to local media reports.

Rayan accidentally fell on Tuesday night into the 32-metre-deep, narrow and difficult-to-access dry well dug near his home in a village on the outskirts of the northern Moroccan town of Bab Berred, local media reported.

“In a moment of inattention, the boy fell into the well that was being dug. I couldn’t close my eyes all night,” Rayan’s father told local information website Le360.

According to the MAP news agency, rescuers were able to provide the boy with “water and oxygen through tubes.”

Rescue teams, deployed for more than 24 hours, could not enter the well directly because “its diameter is less than 45 centimeters,” said Abdelhabi Temrani, head of operations, Al Oula public television.

Five excavators deployed at the site began digging parallel to the pit. “The excavation work reached a depth of more than 19 meters”, according to local authorities cited by the MAP agency.