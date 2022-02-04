February astronomical calendar: watch the main events

With state leaders and big business — like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — turning their attention and interest to aa exploration of space and celestial bodies, we are privileged to have much more advanced technology, which allows us to better observe what has practically become a second space race. In addition, of course, there are also natural phenomena we can observe.

Check out the 2022 astronomical calendar below for publicly observable events. It is important to note that the dates, times and geographical references are based on an observation point located in Brasília, therefore, they may vary slightly depending on your position in Brazilian territory.

February astronomical calendar

February 2 nd: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will put into orbit a “chain” of Starlink satellites, a project by Elon Musk to bring satellite internet to any region of the world. The rocket will depart from platform 39A at the Kennedy Special Center in Florida at 6:51 pm.

February 2 nd: Another Falcon 9 rocket, also from SpaceX, will launch the US National Reconnaissance Office’s NROL-87 mission. The takeoff will take place from Vandenberg Space Force Base (California) and will last five hours, starting at 5:18 pm.

february 3: Russia’s Soyuz rocket will launch a military satellite from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. The motive or purpose, so far, is unknown and will likely remain so.

February 5th: Astra will launch six satellites for a NASA space program. The Rocket 3.0 rocket will depart from Complex 46 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch takes 3 hours and takes place at 3:00 pm off the Florida Space Coast.

February, 10th: Arianespace will launch a Soyuz rocket to put a network of satellites from OneWeb, its satellite internet project, into orbit. It takes off from French Guiana at 3:09 pm.

February 12th: There will be a conjunction between Venus and Mars, the planets will be very close together in the sky. Look above the horizon to the east, just before dawn, to see the planets.

February 14th: Rocket Lab will launch an Electron rocket, with the aim of launching two Earth observation satellites. It departs from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand.

February 15th: Another Soyuz rocket from Russia will take off, this time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, at 1:25 am. The objective is to bring supplies to the International Space Station and is scheduled to arrive at the Station at 04:08.

February 19: Another mission to the International Space Station, this time an Antares rocket from the Nothrop Grumman group, which aims to refuel the Station. The rocket will take off from Wallops Island, where NASA has facilities. It will take place at 2:39 pm.

February 27: Mars, Venus and the Moon will line up in the morning sky. Just look for the three celestial bodies above the eastern horizon, just before the sun rises.

How to orient yourself?

To orient yourself, you must know how to identify and look in the direction of the main cardinal points (North, South, East and West). To identify them, just use a compass. But, as almost no one currently has one, you can opt for a cell phone application, as smartphones nowadays have geomagnetic sensors, capable of identifying such cardinal points.

iPhone users do not need to download anything, as the “Compass” app is native to iOS. For Android users, you can download PixelProse SARL’s “Just a compass” app, which is simple, free, and easy to use.

In addition to the compass, both the Apple Store and the PlayStore have several astronomy apps, which not only work as a compass, but also allow you to identify stars by pointing at them with your camera. Two good options are Sky Safari and Skyview Free.