February will have spectacles in the sky visible to the naked eye. See the dates!





The second month of 2022 promises to be full of astronomical phenomena and star lovers can expect shows in the sky such as meteor showers, comets and conjunctions between planets and the Moon.

According to the Gaturamo Astronomical Observatory of UFES (Goa), most of these phenomena will be visible to the naked eye. Below, we’ve listed this month’s top astronomical events for you to plan on.





Comet Leonard, for example, was the show at the end of the year 2021, but it is still possible to observe it in space.

According to Goa, the comet has an observed magnitude close to 8th. That means it’s still visible through small telescopes or binoculars. It is found in the constellation of Grus (bird like the flamingo).

Although the comet reaches the closest point to the Sun, reaching a distance of 1.3 astronomical units, it is estimated that its brightness will remain at 9th magnitude for almost every month.

CONJUNCTION BETWEEN MOON, VENUS AND MARS





On the penultimate day of the month, the Moon, Venus and Mars will unite in the sky. The conjunction Mars, Venus and Moon can be observed in the early hours of the day, at sunrise.

Before dawn, this conjunction will be visible in the East, around 4:30 am.

RAIN OF ALPHA-CENTARID METEORS





Alpha Centaurids is a meteor shower from the southern hemisphere. february 8 will reach its maximum activity.

On this day, up to 10 meteors can be observed per hour. Its tracks are fast and yellowish and reach the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 58.2 km/s.

VENUS AT ITS MAXIMUM BRIGHTNESS





After the moon, Venus is the brightest object in the night sky. Venus will appear on this date with an apparent magnitude of -4.6, and at its brightest in 2022, the planet will be 19 times brighter than Sirius, the brightest star in the sky.

Venus’ maximum brightness is due to its favorable orbital position relative to Earth, which allows its highly reflective atmosphere to provide the intense glow seen from our planet.

The best time to see it is early in the morning, when it will appear on the eastern horizon, in the same place where the sun rises, at 4:40 am.

VISIBLE MERCURY AT ITS GREATEST STRETCH





On this day, Mercury will be at its greatest eastern elongation. This means that the planet will be further away from the Sun, therefore easier to observe.

It can be seen with the naked eye, and it will be close to the western horizon after sunset.