‘Fezinha paulista’: auction at B3 creates its own lottery in SP for March; find out how the bets will be

While the Ministry of Economy is working on a model for opening up the national lottery market, the government of the State of São Paulo presented, this week, a project to grant the new Loteria Paulista to the private sector, whose project was approved by the Legislative Assembly in June. last year.

The plan is to publish the public notice on February 25 and hold the auction on March 29 at B3. The winner will be responsible for implementing the lottery operation.

The expectation is for a market potential of R$ 14.1 billion per year in 20 years. But for Gustavo Viscardi, a specialist in studies for the Expression of Interest Project (PMI) at GCL Consultoria Econômica, the revenue potential is even greater, reaching R$ 23.5 billion per year in the next two decades.

Among the modalities provided for in the Loteria Paulista, there are numerical prediction games, specific predictions, sports predictions, in addition to the passive lottery (in which the bettor buys the ticket already numbered), instant (scratch cards) and fixed-odds bets.

The creation of state lotteries was made possible after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided, in September 2020, that this activity could not be a federal monopoly.

The model presented by the State Department of Budget and Management of the State of São Paulo foresees an investment of R$ 727.8 million to reach revenues of R$ 14.1 billion in 20 years.

Viscardi predicts much greater growth potential from a bolder investment plan of around R$4 billion. “We are talking about a new company creating 97 thousand direct and indirect jobs in the state alone”, he estimates.

Eleven groups present proposals

Eleven groups presented Loteria Paulista modeling proposals to the state government of São Paulo, which chose to follow the path of hiring just one company to handle the entire state gambling operation.

Although some interested parties disagreed with the exclusivity model, Gustavo Viscardi, a specialist in studies for the Expression of Interest Project (PMI) at GCL Consultoria Econômica, said he believed in significant competition in the auction scheduled for the end of March.

He stated, however, investors’ concerns with the possible entry of large São Paulo cities into this market, with the launch of their own lotteries in the coming years.

“There is a lot of room to increase the culture of Brazilians in betting and using lotteries more. When there is this movement with several new companies, it is like throwing a yeast for the cake to grow as a whole. Each slice will be bigger than the original cake, but this yeast also has a limit.”

Market

Viscardi said that the federal lottery — with Caixa’s monopoly — represents 0.3% of Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while the sector represents an average of 1% of GDP in the European market, reaching 1.54% of GDP in Portugal. .

“We estimate revenues from R$20 billion to R$23.5 billion with a lottery that reaches 0.80% of São Paulo’s GDP, with a penetration four times greater than the federal lottery. That’s counting new features and tickets ‘replayed’ with rewards features,” he said.

For this, the company winning the concession contract will need to make heavy investments in infrastructure and marketing, in addition to increasing the capillarity of the betting points. “Caixa invests between R$100 million and R$120 million in marketing per year. We project investments of around R$ 240 million for Loteria Paulista, close to the annual marketing budget of Casas Bahia”, he said.

According to him, Caixa today has around 20 thousand points of sale throughout Brazil, while Loteria Paulista, in the State of São Paulo alone, would have between 40 thousand and 44 thousand points.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

