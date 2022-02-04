Find out what the first symptoms of Ômicron are and when they appear – GAZ – Notícias de Santa Cruz do Sul e Região

Cases and hospitalizations for Covid-19 have risen again worldwide, including in Brazil, due to the fact that Ômicron, today the dominant variant in the world, is much more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2, according to the Organization. World Health Organization (WHO). One of the ways to stop the spread of the new strain is, as soon as the symptoms of the disease begin, to take a test to prove or rule out the infection and, if positive, to isolate yourself to avoid contaminating other people. For this, it is essential to recognize the symptoms of Omicron and understand when they usually manifest.

Symptoms of Omicron

The most common symptoms among those infected by Ômicron are fever, runny nose, sore throat and body pain, nothing like the loss of taste, smell and dry cough common to the other variants. This strain was detected and announced by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases of South Africa (NICD) on 25 November last year, from samples taken from the laboratory, after doctor Angelique Coetzee, president of the Medical Association of South Africa. , observe a change in the symptom profile of patients with Covid-19. They reported extreme tiredness, body aches, headache and throat pain, most with mild symptoms and almost half had not been vaccinated.

Also in November, the WHO included Ômicron in the list of variants of concern, that is, with more mutations, more transmissible and more likely to cause serious diseases. The fact that the symptoms are similar to those of a common flu can confuse and make people give up on finding out if it is Covid-19 or not. The WHO indicates that when some of these symptoms appear, an RT-PCR or antigen test should be performed to confirm the diagnosis.

incubation period

A preliminary study by the University of Nebraska published by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), both in the United States, showed that the incubation time (period between infection and the appearance of symptoms) of Omicron in the body is up to three days. That is, the person infected by the Ômicron would develop symptoms more quickly than in the infection by other variants. “Considering that the mean incubation period for SARS-CoV-2 was described as plus or minus five days, and closer to four days for the delta variant, the mean incubation period observed in this cluster It was approximately three days,” the publication described.

The study was carried out with six infected with Ômicron from the same family, aged between 11 and 48 years, and only one fully vaccinated. A study by the Japanese Institute of Infectious Diseases showed that the viral load of Omicron peaks three to six days after infection and tends to disappear ten days after the onset of symptoms or diagnosis. The preliminary study measured the viral load of 83 respiratory samples from 21 Ômicron-infected, 19 vaccinated and two unvaccinated, 17 of these with mild symptoms and four without symptoms, on different days. The amount of viral RNA of study participants dropped over time, with the greatest decrease after 10 days of symptom onset.

Source: Butantan Institute

