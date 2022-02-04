Flamengo advances in purchase of Andreas Pereira

Managers are in Europe to, among other things, negotiate the permanent acquisition of the midfielder, who belongs to Manchester United.

In Europe to negotiate player signings, the directors of the Football Department of the FlamengoMarcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, are in the process of agreeing the definitive purchase of the midfielder Andreas Pereira, 26 years old. Despite the failure in the Libertadores final, he stood out with the red-black shirt, with a loan contract with Manchester United, from England.

The proposal made by Flamengo was for 8 million euros (R$ 48.3 million), and the parties are already negotiating the form of payment. According to reporter Cahê Mota, from the GE website, Manchester United aims to keep a percentage of the player in case of a future sale. Andreas’ contract runs until the end of the 2022-23 season.

With the transfer window closed, Manchester United sees Flamengo’s proposal as the last chance to negotiate Andreas Pereira. A new loan is seen as unlikely given the length of the midfielder’s contract, who would only have one more season to play for another club.

Flamengo wins well in Paulo Sousa’s debut

Last Wednesday night (2), Flamengo’s main team debuted in the 2022 season, as did coach Paulo Sousa, hired in the last transfer window. Another who was making his debut was forward Marinho, who scored against Boavista, in Volta Redonda. The other goals in the 2-0 victory were Gabriel and Pedro.