FN PERFORMANCES: Raí changes face of the game, Diego Gonçalves and Matheus Nascimento do well in Botafogo 4 x 2 Madureira; Felipe Ferreira and Vitinho evil

GATITO FERNÁNDEZ: 6.0

No guilt in the goals, he passed security in the rest of the game

DANIEL BORGES: 5.5

He was unlucky in the first and failed in Madureira’s second goal. In front, he crossed for two goals. It was less regular than usual

JOEL CARLI: 6.5

It was soft on the second goal, but it made up for the turning point. He played with race and imposition. good releases

KANU: 6.5

He took a silly penalty, but made up for it by scoring his first goal as a professional

CARLINHOS: 6.0

He had a regular performance, with a lot of support, until he was injured

BRENO: 7.0

Good performance, especially in the second half. He won a lot of balls and organized plays

FABINHO: 6.0

Fought, ran and scored, without much prominence

FELIPE FERREIRA: 4.5

Didn’t take the chance. He accepted to be stuck in the marking and did not seek the ball. missed intersections

VINHO: 4.5

Run and move, but got flustered and lost a lot of balls

DIEGO GONÇALVES: 8.0

Botafogo’s most dangerous player in the first half, he created a lot, but he sinned in the submissions. When he got it right, he scored an important goal

MATHEUS BIRTH: 7.5

Even isolated, it was a lot of work in the first half and an assist by Diego Gonçalves in the second

JONATHAN SILVA: 6.5

The performance was discreet, without scares, until he hit a beautiful play and cross for Raí’s goal.

RAÍ: 8.0

He gave another face to Botafogo’s offensive sector, with touches of quality and intelligence. He scored his first goal

LUIZ FERNANDO: 6.5

It gave more life and movement to the right side, although it was technically quite wrong. But it was an option

ERISON: 6.5

Entered with gas and participated in the fourth goal

BARRETO: no note

Entered at the end of the game

ENDERSON MOREIRA: 7.0

He was wrong to insist on Felipe Ferreira and Vitinho, he fixed it well at halftime and was right to bet on Raí. Without so many pieces, he did his best. His team was more vulnerable in defense and less efficient in attack than usual