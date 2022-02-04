FN PERFORMANCES: Raí changes face of the game, Diego Gonçalves and Matheus Nascimento do well in Botafogo 4 x 2 Madureira; Felipe Ferreira and Vitinho evil

GATITO FERNÁNDEZ: 6.0
No guilt in the goals, he passed security in the rest of the game
DANIEL BORGES: 5.5
He was unlucky in the first and failed in Madureira’s second goal. In front, he crossed for two goals. It was less regular than usual
JOEL CARLI: 6.5
It was soft on the second goal, but it made up for the turning point. He played with race and imposition. good releases
KANU: 6.5
He took a silly penalty, but made up for it by scoring his first goal as a professional
CARLINHOS: 6.0
He had a regular performance, with a lot of support, until he was injured
BRENO: 7.0
Good performance, especially in the second half. He won a lot of balls and organized plays
FABINHO: 6.0
Fought, ran and scored, without much prominence
FELIPE FERREIRA: 4.5
Didn’t take the chance. He accepted to be stuck in the marking and did not seek the ball. missed intersections
VINHO: 4.5
Run and move, but got flustered and lost a lot of balls
DIEGO GONÇALVES: 8.0
Botafogo’s most dangerous player in the first half, he created a lot, but he sinned in the submissions. When he got it right, he scored an important goal
MATHEUS BIRTH: 7.5
Even isolated, it was a lot of work in the first half and an assist by Diego Gonçalves in the second
JONATHAN SILVA: 6.5
The performance was discreet, without scares, until he hit a beautiful play and cross for Raí’s goal.
RAÍ: 8.0
He gave another face to Botafogo’s offensive sector, with touches of quality and intelligence. He scored his first goal
LUIZ FERNANDO: 6.5
It gave more life and movement to the right side, although it was technically quite wrong. But it was an option
ERISON: 6.5
Entered with gas and participated in the fourth goal
BARRETO: no note
Entered at the end of the game
ENDERSON MOREIRA: 7.0
He was wrong to insist on Felipe Ferreira and Vitinho, he fixed it well at halftime and was right to bet on Raí. Without so many pieces, he did his best. His team was more vulnerable in defense and less efficient in attack than usual