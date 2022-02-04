Former Trump Ally Revealed From The Masked Singer

Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York and ally of Donald Trump, was unmasked in the American “The Masked Singer”. The Brazilian version of the reality musical is shown on Globo on Sundays.

It is not yet known which song Giuliani sang and which costume he was wearing, as the show is not expected to premiere until March 9. But, according to CNN, jurors Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke left the studio in protest when they discovered it was the politician in the costume.

Judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger would have remained on the bench and interacted with Giuliani.

The former mayor of New York has always been a controversial figure in politics, but he gained even more prominence after becoming a lawyer for former President Donald Trump.

He was a key player in backing up, without evidence, the idea that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

In 2020, Giuliani also starred in a controversial (and embarrassing) moment in “Borat 2”.

In the film, he participates in a fake interview, conducted by Tutar, Borat’s daughter, on behalf of a conservative outlet. She then offers the former Trump adviser a drink and the two go together to a camera-equipped hotel suite.

After removing the microphone, Giuliani lies on the bed, taking his shirt out of his pants and placing his hand on his genital region. Immediately, Borat enters the room and yells, “She’s 15! She’s too old for you!” Maria Bakalova, the actress who performed the scene, was 24 years old.

The former mayor said he was just straightening his shirt after taking off the mic.