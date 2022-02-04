Futures Ibovespa operates in decline, following international exchanges, with investors awaiting Payroll

The Ibovespa futures operates in decline at the beginning of trading this Friday (4), retreating 0.50%, to 111,855 points, at 9:31 am (Brasilia time). The contract maturing in February follows the performance of US stock exchanges in the pre-market and also the main indices in Europe.

In the US, futures rose earlier, recovering from the sharp drop the day before – mainly driven by strong market frustration regarding the fourth quarter results Meta (FBOK34), the company that owns Facebook.

Amazon’s high ([ativo=AMZN34]) was a factor that helped pull the indices. Jeff Bezos’ company, unlike Mark Zuckerberg’s, surprised positively by almost doubling its profit on an annual basis. Stocks are up about 12% around 9am premarket after rising more than 15% earlier.

Around 8:30 am, tempers subsided and investors became more cautious – probably positioning themselves for the release of the Nonfarm Employment Payroll report, which will be published at 10:30 am, one of the main US macroeconomic indexes, with great weight on Federal Reserve decisions on interest rates. The Nasdaq, which was up more than 1% earlier, turned to modest gains of 0.4%, while the Dow Jones and S&P futures turned to fall.

“Investors are now waiting for new data on the American job market, which should be the main event in the market today”, comments XP Investimentos, in its morning call.

Also important in futures is the rise in the yields of treasuries present at the short end of the yield curve, which advance, to a large extent, following the price of oil. 2014. The income of treasuries with maturity in two years rose 13 basis points to 1.205%.

The commodity advances following the intensification of climate problems in the US, with a greater demand for energy amid the harsh winter, and also the increase in tensions on the Ukrainian border – on Thursday night, American intelligence signaled that Russia intends to use a video fake of a Ukrainian attack to justify the war.

“The White House announced that it had found evidence that the Kremlin fabricated a video showing attacking Russians as justification for invasion. The news adds to the urgency of the US Congress, which is working to finalize a package of sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion”, explain XP analysts.

In the early hours of the morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a joint statement, demanded that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), led by the US, stop advancing on the East. The presidents meet for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, which takes place in China. Putin also declared support for China on the Taiwan issue.

In Europe, the performance of the yield curve is also outstanding. Earlier, German five-year bonds turned positive rates for the first time in five years. In addition to oil, the market still echoes the words of the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, the day before, when she expressed concern about inflation in the region.

Germany’s DAX is down 1.66%. London’s FTSE fell 0.17%. France’s CAC 40 is down 0.91%. The STOXX 600 across the continent is down 1.31%.

In Brazil, I look at the PEC for fuels

Yesterday, the Federal Government’s plan to reduce fuel prices advanced after the presentation of the proposed constitutional amendment (PEC) by the political wing in the Chamber. According to the calculation of the economic team, the amendment should bring an impact of R$ 54 billion a year on the budget.

“According to our calculations, it could represent up to R$100 billion less in tax collections, which is risky considering Brazil’s fragile fiscal position. In addition, cutting taxes is not a good tool to fight inflation, as it does not rebalance the supply and demand of goods”, comments XP Investimentos.

The yield curve rises en bloc. The DI maturing in January 2023 advances four basis points to 11.94%. The one for January 2025 is up 12 points to 10.98%. The one due in the first month of 2029 rises 12 points to 11.27%. The future dollar is up 0.06%, at R$5.322, but the commercial retreats 0.18%, at R$5.285 when buying and R$5.286 when selling.

