Ghostwire Tokyo Gameplay Shows Stealth and Exorcism

On the night of this Thursday (03), Sony released a new gameplay of Ghostwire Tokyo, exclusive to PS5 that will be released in 25th March — as confirmed in the showcase. With stealth and exorcism of monsters from the underworld, Shinji Mikami’s new bet on games holds great mysteries for players.

The gameplay presented is a mix of action with stealth elements. The protagonist uses magical powers to kill the demons and then applies a kind of exorcism to purge them from the real world. The moves come with distinct element options, ranging from wind, fire, and water. Check it out below:

The graphics and setting are very well structured, and the horror atmosphere is also worth mentioning in Ghostwire Tokyo. The fictional city inspired by the Japanese capital has neons and colorful LEDs scattered everywhere, while other parts are destroyed by the invasion of the menacing “Hannya” and his followers, the “Visitors”.

Like The Evil Within 2, another game from Mikami, the title doesn’t seem to be that difficult, but it shows signs that it will reward players who dare to explore the darkest regions of the metropolis.

In these more remote areas, there will be ways to help “charming characters”, including spirits in distress and domestic animals who can exchange “rare items for generous rewards”. These interactions hold the promise of further enriching the game’s universe.

Pre-order guarantees exclusive items

At the presentation, the exclusive pre-order content for Ghostwire Tokyo was also detailed and basically includes some cosmetic items. Additionally, players who pre-order the game will be able to play it three days before launch.

Shinobi Outfit

Kunai Weapon

Streetwear Fashion Pack

Everything we know about Ghostwire Tokyo so far

In Ghostwire Tokyo, 99% of the population of the Japanese capital has disappeared, leaving only their clothes behind. In order to solve this mystery, players will live in the “skin” of an exorcist, who will have to face creatures from Japanese folklore. Know more!