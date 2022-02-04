Globo reveals results of Covid tests of participants

Another controversy for the list of the BBB 2022 happened this week. The program was the subject of many comments on social networks because of one of the participants. vinicius began to show a series of flu-like symptoms, above all an insistent cough. All this happened a few days after the positive test of Luciano Estevam, the first eliminated from the reality show of Globe.

About 48 hours after leaving the most guarded house in Brazil, Luciano stopped participating in an attraction of the BBB Network because he was infected. For the short space of time, many people were concerned about the condition of the participants who remain confined. After a lot of repercussion, the broadcaster announced, this Thursday (3), that it submitted all the confined to tests for the detection of the new coronavirus.

Globo publishes results

Tonight, after a strong repercussion on social networks, Globo finally announced the test results and revealed that all participants tested negative for the new coronavirus. The network sent out a press release (via Splash) to talk about it.

“As we did in last year’s edition, as a precaution, BBB participants were tested and tested negative for the presence of Covid-19. We continue to follow our strict security protocols. All measures and care were adopted with the same responsibility that allowed the last two editions of the program to be completed safely and successfully. Everyone’s health is always a priority.

Follow-up

Subsequently, the carioca broadcaster explained that all participants are constantly monitored by the program’s medical team and tested for covid-19 whenever necessary.

“It is also important to remember that all participants of the ‘BBB 22’ took the respective doses of the vaccine – mandatory item for participation in the reality show. And that during the pre-confinement, they did successive tests and only entered the house after the negative result in the presence of the Coronavirus”, says Globo,

The channel explains that all the professionals on the team are constantly tested, not only those who have access to the house, but also in other locations.

“In addition, strict hygiene is carried out on all products that enter the house, such as food, personal items and materials used in parties and tastings, which undergo extra asepsis at the end of each assembly. Since the beginning of the season we have acted with transparency, informing every issue related to the Coronavirus and so we will continue”, concluded the broadcaster.

