Goals and best moments of RB Bragantino x São Paulo for the Campeonato Paulista (4-3) | 03/02/2022

23:3310 minutes ago

we stay here

Thank you for the company! Stay tuned to VAVEL Brasil for more coverage of the Paulistão. To the next!

23:3210 minutes ago

GAME NUMBERS

23:3112 minutes ago

Team ranking

With the victory, the Bragantino takes first place with six points. with defeat, São Paulo is third in his group with just one goal

23:29 14 minutes ago

HIGHLIGHTS OF SÃO PAULO

Highlights are Rigoni and Calleri

23:28 14 minutes ago

BRAGANTINO HIGHLIGHTS

The highlights are Hyoran and Arthur

23:27 15 minutes ago

HE FINISHED!!!! END OF MATCH!!!

End of game at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium: RB Bragantino 4 x 3 São Paulo, for the third round of the Paulista Championship

23:2716 minutes ago

CLETON!

51’2ºT Cleiton makes a beautiful save, which secured the victory

23:23 19 minutes ago

EVERYTHING OR NOTHING

47’2ºT São Paulo come to all or nothing

23:20 22 minutes ago

ADDITIONS

45’2ºT Six more minutes, we go to 51

23:19 24 minutes ago

REPLACEMENT IN BRAGANTINO

43’2ºT Hyoran leaves and Shark enters

23:18 25 minutes ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOL DO BRAGANTINO!!! GABRIEL NOVAES!!!

42’2ºT Hyoran makes a nice pass, defending the São Paulo slept and Gabriel Novaes was opportunistic

23:13 30 minutes ago

VOLPI

40’2ºT Hyoran makes a nice move, Luan Cândido arrived to kick, but Volpi came out well

23:08 35 minutes ago

NEXT TO

38’2ºT Arboleda came up after a corner and sent it wide

23:03 40 minutes ago

SUBSTITUTIONS IN SAO PAULO

36’2ºT Calleri and Igor Gomes leave and enter Eder and Gabriel Neves

22:58 an hour ago

CLETON!!

33’2ºT After a nice free kick by Gabriel Sara, Cleiton palms making a nice save

22:53 an hour ago

VOLPI!!!

30′ The goalkeeper came face to face with Luan Cândido and made a save avoiding the fourth goal

22:48 an hour ago

SUBSTITUTIONS IN BRAGANTINO

26’2º Helinho and Alerrando leave and Sorriso and Gabriel Novaes enter

22:43 an hour ago

ANALYSIS

22’2º The game is very good and the teams want to play

22:38 an hour ago

SUBSTITUTIONS IN SAO PAULO

18’2º Rigoni and Alisson leave and Nikão and Marquinhos enter

22:33 an hour ago

GOOOOOOOOOOL DO BRAGANTINO!!! HYORAN!!! GREAT GOAL!!

17’2ºT Hyoran received, cleaned and put in the angle. a goal

22:28 an hour ago

GET OUT

15’2ºT Calleri received and slipped out

22:23 an hour ago

SUBSTITUTIONS IN BRAGANTINO

13’2T Exit Praxedes and Aderlane and enter Luciano and Hurtado

22:18 an hour ago

OVER

12’2ºT Sara fixes it, Reinaldo kicks with great force and the ball goes over

22:132 hours ago

STRIP!!!

11’2ºT Calleri was alone, at the time of the kick Helinho got in the way and Fabrício Bruno took

22:08 2 hours ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO SÃO PAULO!!! CALLERI!!!

7’2ºT Rigoni crosses, Calleri gets ahead and scores the turning point for Tricolor

22:03 2 hours ago

GET IT BAD

3’2T Eric Ramires took a long shot and the ball went wide

21:582 hours ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOL DO SÃO PAULO!!! IGOR VINICIUS!!!

1’2ºT Rigono hit, Cleiton spread, the ball hit the post and Igor Vinícius arrived at the cart to push the ball

21:532 hours ago

SECOND TIME STARTS!!

21:482 hours ago

REPLACEMENT IN SAO PAULO

0’2ºT Talles leaves and Igor Gomes enters

21:432 hours ago

FIRST TIME SUMMARY

The match was well balanced. São Paulo had more possession and more shots, but the Bragantino was more effective. Gross Mass wins by merit, even though it has less intensity than Tricolor

21:382 hours ago

GAMES OF THE ROUND

21:332 hours ago

NUMBERS OF THIS FIRST STAGE

21:282 hours ago

SAO PAULO’S RESERVATIONS

Ceni has on his bench: Jandrei, Diego Costa, Nikão, Rafinha, Gabriel, Léo, Marquinhos, Eder, Igor Gomes, Moreira, Juan and Wellington

21:232 hours ago

RB BRAGANTINO OPTIONS

Mauricio Barbieri has on the bench: Haydar, Maycon Cleiton, Bruno Tubarão, Natan, Leandrinho, Sorriso, Bruninho, Miguel, Guilherme, Hurtado, Gabriel Novaes and Luciano

21:18 2 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST TIME

interval in Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium: RB Bragantino 2 x 1 São Paulo, for the third round of the Paulista championship

21:133 hours ago

ADDITIONS

45′ Three more minutes, let’s go to 48

21:08 3 hours ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOL DO SÃO PAULO!!! ALERRANDRO!!!

41′ Alerrando receives on top of Hyoran, dominates and, even under pressure, puts in the corner

21:03 3 hours ago

BOY

38′ Miranda retreats badly and Volpi gives the hat to relieve the pressure of Massa Bruta’s attack

20:583 hours ago

YELLOW

37′ Igor Vinícius receives a yellow card for a foul

20:533 hours ago

ANALYSIS

33′ São Paulo and Bragantino balanced the actions

20:483 hours ago

CORRECTION

30′ Praxedes took the free-kick instead of Eric. Therefore, the VAR called the referee to change the card

20:433 hours ago

YELLOW

30′ Eric Ramires receives a yellow card for fouling Alisson

20:383 hours ago

VOLPI!!!

27′ Artur hits a direct free-kick and Volpi palms towards the bottom line

20:333 hours ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO SÃO PAULO!!! ALISON!!!

22′ After the corner kick, Miranda deflects it and Alisson sends it to the back of the net

20:283 hours ago

LOCKED

21′ Calleri received, dominated and turned, hitting, but was stopped by Léo Ortiz

20:233 hours ago

PRESSED

20′ Artur was pressed by Reinaldo. Volpi defended calmly and the attacker was down

20:18 3 hours ago

CLETON

18′ Rigoni heads in and Cleiton fits in with ease

20:134 hours ago

ANALYSIS

15′ Bragantino get a break and São Paulo is under the pressure of chasing the score

20:084 hours ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO BRAGANTINO!!! ARTUR!!!

12′ Miranda failed, Artur was opportunistic and hit Volpi’s counter foot, who can’t do anything

20:034 hours ago

ERRORS

10′ The teams miss the last pass a lot

19:584 hours ago

ANALYSIS

6′ Teams try to make a lot of throws in this start

19:534 hours ago

BALANCED

4′ Bragantino starts to mark the São Paulo in the attack field

19:484 hours ago

PRESSURE

two’ São Paulo starts by pressing the Bragantino

19:434 hours ago

STARTED!!!

0′ O São Paulo the ball rolls and the match begins

19:384 hours ago

Field teams

The draw will take place on the side of the field, the kick-offs and the national anthem

19:334 hours ago

GAMES OF THE ROUND

19:284 hours ago

SAO PAULO CLIMBED!!!

Rogério Ceni selects his team as follows: Volpi; Igor Vinicius, Miranda, Arboleda, Reinaldo; Talles Costa, Gabriel Sara, Nestor; Alisson, Calleri, Rigoni

19:234 hours ago

RB BRAGANTINO CLIMBED!!!

Mauricio Barbieri goes to the field with: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Léo Ortiz, Luan Cândido; Praxedes, Eric Ramires, Hyoran; Arthur, Alerrandro, Helinho

19:184 hours ago

How and where to watch RB Bragantino vs São Paulo live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between RB Bragantino x São Paulo will be broadcast live on HBO Max channel

19:135 hours ago

When is the RB Bragantino vs São Paulo game and how to follow LIVE

19:08 5 hours ago

ARBITRATION

19:035 hours ago

DEFAULTS OF SÃO PAULO

Tricolor’s absences are: Luan and Luciano (injured)

18:585 hours ago

PROBABLE SAO PAULO

Rogério Ceni can go like this: Volpi; Rafinha, Miranda, Leo, Reinaldo; Gabriel Neves, Gabriel Sara, Patrick; Nikao, Calleri, Rigoni

18:535 hours ago

DEFAULTS RB BRAGANTINO

Those absent from Massa Bruta are: Raul and Ytalo

18:485 hours ago

PROBABLE RB BRAGANTINO

Mauricio Barbieri should go to the field with: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Léo Ortiz, Luan Candido; Praxedes, Eric Ramires, Hyoran; Arthur, Alerrandro, Helinho

18:435 hours ago

SÃO PAULO GROUP

Group B, from São Paulo, has good teams and that should pay attention to the team. Since it can be without qualifying for the next stage of the competition if it continues like this. The Tricolor has in the key: railway, St Bernard and Novorizontino

18:385 hours ago

RB BRAGANTINO GROUP

18:335 hours ago

NABI ABI CHEDID

18:285 hours ago

RETROSPECT

The duel has already been held 46 times, with 24 victories São Paulo11 of the Bragantino and 11 draws.

18:235 hours ago

SÃO PAULO

São Paulo started the competition badly, with a defeat to Guarani. In addition, it drew against Ituano at the morumbiif it weren’t for the penalty saved by Jandrei, I would have missed

18:185 hours ago

RB BRAGANTINO

Massa Bruta is finding itself in the competition. With a bad start, losing to the Mirasolbut won Guarani in the second round

18:13 6 hours ago

ONLY VICTORY MATTERS

18:08 6 hours ago

Hello fan!

