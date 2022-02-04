Goals and best moments of RB Bragantino x São Paulo for the Campeonato Paulista (4-3) | 03/02/2022

we stay here
GAME NUMBERS
Team ranking
With the victory, the Bragantino takes first place with six points. with defeat, São Paulo is third in his group with just one goal
HIGHLIGHTS OF SÃO PAULO
Highlights are Rigoni and Calleri
BRAGANTINO HIGHLIGHTS
The highlights are Hyoran and Arthur
HE FINISHED!!!! END OF MATCH!!!
End of game at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium: RB Bragantino 4 x 3 São Paulo, for the third round of the Paulista Championship
CLETON!
51’2ºT Cleiton makes a beautiful save, which secured the victory
EVERYTHING OR NOTHING
47’2ºT São Paulo come to all or nothing
ADDITIONS
45’2ºT Six more minutes, we go to 51
REPLACEMENT IN BRAGANTINO
43’2ºT Hyoran leaves and Shark enters
GOOOOOOOOOOOL DO BRAGANTINO!!! GABRIEL NOVAES!!!
42’2ºT Hyoran makes a nice pass, defending the São Paulo slept and Gabriel Novaes was opportunistic
VOLPI
40’2ºT Hyoran makes a nice move, Luan Cândido arrived to kick, but Volpi came out well
NEXT TO
38’2ºT Arboleda came up after a corner and sent it wide
SUBSTITUTIONS IN SAO PAULO
36’2ºT Calleri and Igor Gomes leave and enter Eder and Gabriel Neves
CLETON!!
33’2ºT After a nice free kick by Gabriel Sara, Cleiton palms making a nice save
VOLPI!!!
30′ The goalkeeper came face to face with Luan Cândido and made a save avoiding the fourth goal
SUBSTITUTIONS IN BRAGANTINO
26’2º Helinho and Alerrando leave and Sorriso and Gabriel Novaes enter
ANALYSIS
22’2º The game is very good and the teams want to play
SUBSTITUTIONS IN SAO PAULO
18’2º Rigoni and Alisson leave and Nikão and Marquinhos enter
GOOOOOOOOOOL DO BRAGANTINO!!! HYORAN!!! GREAT GOAL!!
17’2ºT Hyoran received, cleaned and put in the angle. a goal
GET OUT
15’2ºT Calleri received and slipped out
SUBSTITUTIONS IN BRAGANTINO
13’2T Exit Praxedes and Aderlane and enter Luciano and Hurtado
OVER
12’2ºT Sara fixes it, Reinaldo kicks with great force and the ball goes over
STRIP!!!
11’2ºT Calleri was alone, at the time of the kick Helinho got in the way and Fabrício Bruno took
GOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO SÃO PAULO!!! CALLERI!!!
7’2ºT Rigoni crosses, Calleri gets ahead and scores the turning point for Tricolor
GET IT BAD
3’2T Eric Ramires took a long shot and the ball went wide
GOOOOOOOOOOOL DO SÃO PAULO!!! IGOR VINICIUS!!!
1’2ºT Rigono hit, Cleiton spread, the ball hit the post and Igor Vinícius arrived at the cart to push the ball
SECOND TIME STARTS!!
REPLACEMENT IN SAO PAULO
0’2ºT Talles leaves and Igor Gomes enters
FIRST TIME SUMMARY
The match was well balanced. São Paulo had more possession and more shots, but the Bragantino was more effective. Gross Mass wins by merit, even though it has less intensity than Tricolor
NUMBERS OF THIS FIRST STAGE
SAO PAULO’S RESERVATIONS
Ceni has on his bench: Jandrei, Diego Costa, Nikão, Rafinha, Gabriel, Léo, Marquinhos, Eder, Igor Gomes, Moreira, Juan and Wellington
RB BRAGANTINO OPTIONS
Mauricio Barbieri has on the bench: Haydar, Maycon Cleiton, Bruno Tubarão, Natan, Leandrinho, Sorriso, Bruninho, Miguel, Guilherme, Hurtado, Gabriel Novaes and Luciano
END OF THE FIRST TIME
interval in Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium: RB Bragantino 2 x 1 São Paulo, for the third round of the Paulista championship
ADDITIONS
45′ Three more minutes, let’s go to 48
GOOOOOOOOOOOL DO SÃO PAULO!!! ALERRANDRO!!!
41′ Alerrando receives on top of Hyoran, dominates and, even under pressure, puts in the corner
BOY
38′ Miranda retreats badly and Volpi gives the hat to relieve the pressure of Massa Bruta’s attack
YELLOW
37′ Igor Vinícius receives a yellow card for a foul
ANALYSIS
33′ São Paulo and Bragantino balanced the actions
CORRECTION
30′ Praxedes took the free-kick instead of Eric. Therefore, the VAR called the referee to change the card
YELLOW
30′ Eric Ramires receives a yellow card for fouling Alisson
VOLPI!!!
27′ Artur hits a direct free-kick and Volpi palms towards the bottom line
GOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO SÃO PAULO!!! ALISON!!!
22′ After the corner kick, Miranda deflects it and Alisson sends it to the back of the net
LOCKED
21′ Calleri received, dominated and turned, hitting, but was stopped by Léo Ortiz
PRESSED
20′ Artur was pressed by Reinaldo. Volpi defended calmly and the attacker was down
CLETON
18′ Rigoni heads in and Cleiton fits in with ease
ANALYSIS
15′ Bragantino get a break and São Paulo is under the pressure of chasing the score
GOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO BRAGANTINO!!! ARTUR!!!
12′ Miranda failed, Artur was opportunistic and hit Volpi’s counter foot, who can’t do anything
ERRORS
10′ The teams miss the last pass a lot
ANALYSIS
6′ Teams try to make a lot of throws in this start
BALANCED
4′ Bragantino starts to mark the São Paulo in the attack field
PRESSURE
two’ São Paulo starts by pressing the Bragantino
STARTED!!!
0′ O São Paulo the ball rolls and the match begins
Field teams
The draw will take place on the side of the field, the kick-offs and the national anthem
SAO PAULO CLIMBED!!!
Rogério Ceni selects his team as follows: Volpi; Igor Vinicius, Miranda, Arboleda, Reinaldo; Talles Costa, Gabriel Sara, Nestor; Alisson, Calleri, Rigoni
RB BRAGANTINO CLIMBED!!!
Mauricio Barbieri goes to the field with: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Léo Ortiz, Luan Cândido; Praxedes, Eric Ramires, Hyoran; Arthur, Alerrandro, Helinho
How and where to watch RB Bragantino vs São Paulo live
In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between RB Bragantino x São Paulo will be broadcast live on HBO Max channel
When is the RB Bragantino vs São Paulo game and how to follow LIVE
ARBITRATION
DEFAULTS OF SÃO PAULO
Tricolor’s absences are: Luan and Luciano (injured)
PROBABLE SAO PAULO
Rogério Ceni can go like this: Volpi; Rafinha, Miranda, Leo, Reinaldo; Gabriel Neves, Gabriel Sara, Patrick; Nikao, Calleri, Rigoni
DEFAULTS RB BRAGANTINO
Those absent from Massa Bruta are: Raul and Ytalo
PROBABLE RB BRAGANTINO
Mauricio Barbieri should go to the field with: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Léo Ortiz, Luan Candido; Praxedes, Eric Ramires, Hyoran; Arthur, Alerrandro, Helinho
SÃO PAULO GROUP
Group B, from São Paulo, has good teams and that should pay attention to the team. Since it can be without qualifying for the next stage of the competition if it continues like this. The Tricolor has in the key: railway, St Bernard and Novorizontino
RB BRAGANTINO GROUP
NABI ABI CHEDID
RETROSPECT
The duel has already been held 46 times, with 24 victories São Paulo11 of the Bragantino and 11 draws.
SÃO PAULO
São Paulo started the competition badly, with a defeat to Guarani. In addition, it drew against Ituano at the morumbiif it weren’t for the penalty saved by Jandrei, I would have missed
RB BRAGANTINO
Massa Bruta is finding itself in the competition. With a bad start, losing to the Mirasolbut won Guarani in the second round