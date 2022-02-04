Goals and best moments of RB Bragantino x São Paulo for the Campeonato Paulista (4-3) | 03/02/2022

With the victory, the Bragantino takes first place with six points. with defeat, São Paulo is third in his group with just one goal

Highlights are Rigoni and Calleri

The highlights are Hyoran and Arthur

End of game at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium: RB Bragantino 4 x 3 São Paulo, for the third round of the Paulista Championship

51’2ºT Cleiton makes a beautiful save, which secured the victory

47’2ºT São Paulo come to all or nothing

45’2ºT Six more minutes, we go to 51

43’2ºT Hyoran leaves and Shark enters

42’2ºT Hyoran makes a nice pass, defending the São Paulo slept and Gabriel Novaes was opportunistic

40’2ºT Hyoran makes a nice move, Luan Cândido arrived to kick, but Volpi came out well

38’2ºT Arboleda came up after a corner and sent it wide

36’2ºT Calleri and Igor Gomes leave and enter Eder and Gabriel Neves

33’2ºT After a nice free kick by Gabriel Sara, Cleiton palms making a nice save

30′ The goalkeeper came face to face with Luan Cândido and made a save avoiding the fourth goal

26’2º Helinho and Alerrando leave and Sorriso and Gabriel Novaes enter

22’2º The game is very good and the teams want to play

18’2º Rigoni and Alisson leave and Nikão and Marquinhos enter

17’2ºT Hyoran received, cleaned and put in the angle. a goal

15’2ºT Calleri received and slipped out

13’2T Exit Praxedes and Aderlane and enter Luciano and Hurtado

12’2ºT Sara fixes it, Reinaldo kicks with great force and the ball goes over

11’2ºT Calleri was alone, at the time of the kick Helinho got in the way and Fabrício Bruno took

7’2ºT Rigoni crosses, Calleri gets ahead and scores the turning point for Tricolor

3’2T Eric Ramires took a long shot and the ball went wide

1’2ºT Rigono hit, Cleiton spread, the ball hit the post and Igor Vinícius arrived at the cart to push the ball

0’2ºT Talles leaves and Igor Gomes enters

The match was well balanced. São Paulo had more possession and more shots, but the Bragantino was more effective. Gross Mass wins by merit, even though it has less intensity than Tricolor

Ceni has on his bench: Jandrei, Diego Costa, Nikão, Rafinha, Gabriel, Léo, Marquinhos, Eder, Igor Gomes, Moreira, Juan and Wellington

Mauricio Barbieri has on the bench: Haydar, Maycon Cleiton, Bruno Tubarão, Natan, Leandrinho, Sorriso, Bruninho, Miguel, Guilherme, Hurtado, Gabriel Novaes and Luciano

interval in Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium: RB Bragantino 2 x 1 São Paulo, for the third round of the Paulista championship

45′ Three more minutes, let’s go to 48

41′ Alerrando receives on top of Hyoran, dominates and, even under pressure, puts in the corner

38′ Miranda retreats badly and Volpi gives the hat to relieve the pressure of Massa Bruta’s attack

37′ Igor Vinícius receives a yellow card for a foul

33′ São Paulo and Bragantino balanced the actions

30′ Praxedes took the free-kick instead of Eric. Therefore, the VAR called the referee to change the card

30′ Eric Ramires receives a yellow card for fouling Alisson

27′ Artur hits a direct free-kick and Volpi palms towards the bottom line

22′ After the corner kick, Miranda deflects it and Alisson sends it to the back of the net

21′ Calleri received, dominated and turned, hitting, but was stopped by Léo Ortiz

20′ Artur was pressed by Reinaldo. Volpi defended calmly and the attacker was down

18′ Rigoni heads in and Cleiton fits in with ease

15′ Bragantino get a break and São Paulo is under the pressure of chasing the score

12′ Miranda failed, Artur was opportunistic and hit Volpi’s counter foot, who can’t do anything

10′ The teams miss the last pass a lot

6′ Teams try to make a lot of throws in this start

4′ Bragantino starts to mark the São Paulo in the attack field

two’ São Paulo starts by pressing the Bragantino

0′ O São Paulo the ball rolls and the match begins

The draw will take place on the side of the field, the kick-offs and the national anthem

Rogério Ceni selects his team as follows: Volpi; Igor Vinicius, Miranda, Arboleda, Reinaldo; Talles Costa, Gabriel Sara, Nestor; Alisson, Calleri, Rigoni

Mauricio Barbieri goes to the field with: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Léo Ortiz, Luan Cândido; Praxedes, Eric Ramires, Hyoran; Arthur, Alerrandro, Helinho

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between RB Bragantino x São Paulo will be broadcast live on HBO Max channel

Tricolor’s absences are: Luan and Luciano (injured)

Rogério Ceni can go like this: Volpi; Rafinha, Miranda, Leo, Reinaldo; Gabriel Neves, Gabriel Sara, Patrick; Nikao, Calleri, Rigoni

Those absent from Massa Bruta are: Raul and Ytalo

Mauricio Barbieri should go to the field with: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Léo Ortiz, Luan Candido; Praxedes, Eric Ramires, Hyoran; Arthur, Alerrandro, Helinho

Group B, from São Paulo, has good teams and that should pay attention to the team. Since it can be without qualifying for the next stage of the competition if it continues like this. The Tricolor has in the key: railway, St Bernard and Novorizontino

The duel has already been held 46 times, with 24 victories São Paulo11 of the Bragantino and 11 draws.

São Paulo started the competition badly, with a defeat to Guarani. In addition, it drew against Ituano at the morumbiif it weren’t for the penalty saved by Jandrei, I would have missed