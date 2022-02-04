Goodbye, Daimler AG. As of today, Mercedes-Benz Group AG becomes

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Goodbye, Daimler AG. As of today, Mercedes-Benz Group AG becomes 8 Views

Almost a year after the original announcement, Daimler AG ceases to “exist” and is renamed Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

This change comes after Daimler AG has seen Daimler Truck, dedicated to trucks and buses, have become independent, having even gone on to be listed on the stock exchange.

Daimler Mobility also changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG, but remains responsible for financial matters (such as financing and leasing) and mobility.

TO NOT LOSE: Automobile industry. Who owns whom?