Goodbye, Daimler AG. As of today, Mercedes-Benz Group AG becomes

Almost a year after the original announcement, Daimler AG ceases to “exist” and is renamed Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

This change comes after Daimler AG has seen Daimler Truck, dedicated to trucks and buses, have become independent, having even gone on to be listed on the stock exchange.

Daimler Mobility also changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG, but remains responsible for financial matters (such as financing and leasing) and mobility.

Interestingly, when the split of Daimler AG was announced, Daimler Mobility was expected to see its assets and teams split between Daimler Trucks and Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

The reasons for the “separation”

According to the Mercedes-Benz Group AG, this renaming highlights the renewed focus on the production of cars and light commercial vehicles of its various brands: Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ.

Of course, behind this new name there is only one objective: to strengthen both the Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Daimler Truck.

This is evident when we take into account the statements made by Bernd Pischetsrieder, chairman of the supervisory board of the now-defunct Daimler AG.

According to the German executive, thanks to this “separation “Daimler Truck and Mercedes-Benz will be able to dominate the transformation of the industry even more successfully thanks to complete corporate freedom and an independent management structure”.

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the now Mercedes-Benz Group AG, argues that this solution will allow “unlocking” the full potential of both companies.

This is expected to result in an increase in the value of the Mercedes-Benz Group AG on the stock market and, therefore, in an even greater capacity for financing.