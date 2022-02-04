government sets new date for request for delayed salary bonus

share

Pis-Pasep: government sets new date for requesting delayed salary bonus Ministry of Labor and Welfare set a new date so that more than 320 thousand workers who didn’t get the PIS/Pasep salary bonus for the 2019 base year can request the withdrawal. Initially, the ministry had announced that the request could be made from the next current payment calendar, which will begin on February 8. Now, the request can only be made from March 31, after the payments for 2020 are closed. The information was anticipated by the program “Bom Dia Brasil”, on TV Globo.

The forgotten amount reaches BRL 208.5 million of the PIS/Paseo salary allowance forgotten in 2019. According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, to ask for the release of the money the worker will have to file an administrative appeal in person at one of the superintendencies of the Ministry of Labor in the country.

The addresses of the service units can be consulted on the government website. From March 31, the worker will be able to appear with an official document with a photo in order to request the opening of an administrative appeal so that the salary allowance is resent to the paying financial institutions (Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal).

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare also added “part of the team is at home office due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but expects that the situation will be regularized by the deadline for starting the request”.

Workers can check whether they are entitled through the federal government website: www.gov.br or through the Digital Work Card.

this year’s loot

This year, around 22 million Brazilians will be able to withdraw more than R$ 20 billion referring to the base year 2020. The next withdrawal calendar will start on February 8 for private sector workers who receive PIS and February 15 for those who is entitled to the Pasep.

In municipalities that declared disaster due to heavy rains, such as Minas Gerais and Bahia, workers will be able to withdraw the benefit in the first batch (on February 8), as determined by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat).

see the calendar

PIS

The release of the salary allowance of the base year 2020 will take place in a staggered way, and the money will be available for withdrawal until December 29th.

pasep

Withdrawal runs from February 15th to March 24th, depending on the civil servant’s registration number. The deadline for the withdrawal will also be December 29, 2022.

Registration number Payment

0 and 1 February 15

2 and 3 February 17

4 February 22

5 February 24

6 March 15

7 March 17

8 March 22

9 March 24

amount receivable

The value of the salary allowance can reach the value of up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of the previous year receive the full amount.

With the increase in the minimum wage on January 1, the value of the salary bonus started to vary from R$101 to R$1,212, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months of 2020 will have the maximum amount.

rule change

Since September 2019, the worker who receives the PIS/Pasep salary allowance became entitled to withdrawal of the benefit for a period of five years, counted from the closing date of the annual payment schedule. Before, the money could only be withdrawn within the established period, that is, until June 30 of the year following the beginning of the payment.

The salary bonus calendar is published annually by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (codefat). The benefit is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector, entitled to PIS, and by Banco do Brasil to the military, civil servants and employees of public companies, who are entitled to Pasep.

At the time of the change, the then Special Secretariat for Welfare and Work reported that “until now, any request for a salary bonus after the end of the annual calendar required legal action by the worker to legitimize his right. The decision, therefore, reduces judicialization”.

right of heirs

Resolution 838 also determined that the amounts of the salary bonus not received in life by the holders are guaranteed to the dependents or legal successors.

In addition, paying banks must maintain, for a period of five years, records proving payments made to workers, counting from the closing date of the annual calendar.

Who is entitled to payment

To qualify for the salary allowance, it is necessary to be affiliated with PIS/Pasep for at least five years and to have worked with formal registration in the reference year for at least 30 days, having received up to two minimum wages, on average. The employer must also have correctly informed the worker’s data in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais), delivered to the federal government.

Not entitled to the allowance

domestic servants

Rural workers employed by individuals

Urban workers employed by individuals

Workers employed by an individual equivalent to a legal entity

