GTA 6 confirmed: Rockstar announces new game development | Action games

GTA 6 is already in development. This is what Rockstar Games, the studio behind the classic open-world franchise, announced this Friday (4). The confirmation comes almost 10 years after the release of GTA 5 (GTA V) in 2013, and reassures fans of the series who have followed several rumors throughout this period. It is worth remembering that there is still no information on when the new title will be available, nor what its name will be. According to the statement, the expectation is to go beyond the previous game, and the company should disclose more about GTA 6 soon.

1 of 2 GTA 6 launch could come after 10 years of GTA V (pictured); Rockstar confirms development in 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / Rockstar Games GTA 6 launch could come after 10 years of GTA V (pictured); Rockstar confirms development in 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / Rockstar Games

According to the company, many people were wondering about the future of the franchise with the unprecedented longevity of GTA V. While not yet ready to release details, Rockstar claims that the next GTA is “in active development” and “well underway”. The statement suggests that the studio has been working on the sequel for some time.

In addition to citing the development of the new game, Rockstar also brought more details about the arrival of GTA V to the new generation consoles, PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S. The game is scheduled for release on March 15 and will support 4K resolution at 60 fps, HDR, 3D audio, in addition to fast loading due to the SSDs present in current models.

Past-gen players will also have the option to share main story progress across platforms in addition to GTA Online characters. A separate version of GTA Online will also be released on PS5 and Xbox Series, which will be available for free for the first three months only on Sony’s console.

2 of 2 GTA V has unprecedented longevity and is the biggest success of the Rockstar Games series — Photo: Disclosure / Steam GTA V has unprecedented longevity and is the biggest success of the Rockstar Games series — Photo: Disclosure/Steam

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is Take Two Interactive’s biggest flagship and has sold over 350 million units worldwide. Released in 2013, GTA V alone records over 150 million copies sold and reached a billion dollars in revenue faster than any other entertainment media released in history.

This data, however, is from Take-Two’s latest financial report, which was made public in August of last year. It is very likely that the numbers are even more impressive today, and should increase with the new generation versions of GTA 5.