GTA 6: Rockstar confirms that it is developing the game

Rockstar confirmed this Friday (4th) that it is developing the next Grand Theft Auto. The company has commented on the matter and said that it knows that many players ask themselves daily about how the possible is progressing. GTA 6.

“With each new project we embark on, our goal is always to go above and beyond what we have previously delivered – and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next title in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.,” the company said in a statement.

The gaming giant acknowledged that GTA 5 is experiencing “unprecedented longevity” and stated that everyone at the studio is eager to share news “as soon as we’re ready.”

Updates for GTA 5

The subject of the long-awaited next GTA came in the background in a Rockstar post about updates to the GTA 5. Among the news, Rockstar explained that “The Contract” missions, which bring new stories to the character Franklin and a new soundtrack by rapper Dr. Dre, will no longer need to be played to access the short trips.

About the version of GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, which will be released on March 15, the developer explained that it will have up to 4K resolution, 60 frames per second, ray tracing, HDR options3D audio, haptic feedback and more.

“In addition, a new standalone version of GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be released – available for free for the first three months for PlayStation 5 players – making it easier than ever for new players to experience everything GTA Online has to offer.”

