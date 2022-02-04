Hackers embezzle R$1.7 billion worth of Ethereum cryptocurrencies

Scam was executed through Solana Crypto’s Wormhole Bridge, which can be used to convert Ethereum

A new crime involving the cryptocurrency universe has just put the eequivalent to BRL 1.7 billion in Ethereum in the pocket of hackers. The coup took place through Wormhole blockchain bridge, created by Solana Labs that allows fast token conversion.

Wormhole is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project between Blockchains that allows users to convert Ethereum to a Solana equivalent cryptocurrency (wETH). The wormhole functions as an ETH escrow service for users, while providing a compatible Solana token. In short, it is as if the user exchanged Ethereum for Solana.

It was this bridge between Blockchains that hackers attacked and succeeded steal the equivalent of BRL 1.7 billion worth of wETH tokens. Via Twitter, Wormhole communicated that the bug has now been fixed and that the team is working to restore the network and the stolen funds, with the intention of preventing a collapse in the value of Solana cryptocurrency.

Launched as a rival cryptocurrency to Ethereum, Solana has been facing several problems in recent months with its network outages. After the hack, Solana’s value dropped 12%, reaching $97 per SOL. The crypto’s maximum value was once $260, and ETH is currently valued at $2,610.



Highly popular, it appears that ETH has left its rivalry with SOL behind. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency remains a top mining target, becoming something of a nightmare for gamers watching high hardware prices.

Reward for hackers if they return the amount

Despite the official statement stating that the error has been resolved, Wormhole is seeking more information on how it occurred. A $10 million bounty will be handed out to hackers if they return the stolen wETH, as well as revealing how they managed to pull off the scam.

We noticed that you were able to take advantage of Solana’s transaction approval system (VAA). We would like to offer a White Hat deal, with a $10 million reward for details of the scam and the return of the stolen wETH

The term White Hat refers to the hacker who specializes in breaking into the organizations system to reveal to corporations how to strengthen their security. That is, they hope that whoever carried out the theft will have a guilty conscience and accept the reward for performing a good deed.

