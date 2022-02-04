Hopi Hari’s judicial recovery plan is voted with debt readjusted to R$ 420 million and depends on court approval | Campinas and Region

The judicial recovery plan for Hopi Hari Park, in Vinhedo (SP), advanced one more step this week with the vote of creditors and debt update, readjusted to approximately R$420 million. In an interview with g1 this Friday (4), the president of the enterprise, Alexandre Rodrigues, highlighted that workers have already started to receive their valuesand awaits court approval for the other creditors to be paid.

The assembly for the vote took place last Wednesday (2) with the online presence of the largest creditors – BNDES and SLW, among others – and representatives of the park and other classes, which include suppliers, micro and small companies and workers.

In just over nine hours, the agreement included a letter of guarantee from the main shareholder, Brooklyn Investimentos, in the amount of BRL 150 million to be invested in a period of five years starting in 2022.

The debt reduction from R$ 500 million to around R$ 420 million – already with monetary correction – was, according to Rodrigues, the result of adjustments in the plan for the acceptance of most creditors. However, the class of unsecured – where the park’s suppliers are, for example – had a tie in the vote. It was the only class not to have a majority voting in favor of the presented plan.

In view of this, the next step depends on the approval of the judge of the 1st Civil Court of Vinhedo, who may decide to implement the judicial reorganization, ratify the plan and allow the beginning of the other payments, after publication in the Official Gazette of SP. If he does not, he could declare the entertainment center bankrupt.

The judicial administrator of the recovery process told the g1 estimate that the decision will be known as early as next week. In all, five years have passed since the proceedings began.

Hopi Hari in facts: success, death in a toy, legal dispute and scare on a roller coaster mark the trajectory

According to Rodrigues, last year, in August, the park obtained a Judicial authorization to initiate payment of debt to workers. An adhesion channel was opened for employees and former employees with amounts receivable, and registration can still be done.

Professionals, who fall into class 1 of judicial recovery, can send an email with their data to the address [email protected]. The information will be validated with the process for payments to be made.

In this case, as there was authorization from the Court, Rodrigues clarified that it is not necessary to wait for the approval of the plan.

Deadlines for payments to creditors

President Alexandre Rodrigues detailed to the g1, exclusively, the payment forecast according to the voted plan. The maximum term is 16 years.

Case 1 – workers: About R$ 8 million is missing; term of up to 12 months.

About R$ 8 million is missing; term of up to 12 months. Class 2 – real guarantee (where the biggest creditors are): around R$ 330 million; term of up to 16 years.

around R$ 330 million; term of up to 16 years. Class 3 – unsecured (companies and various suppliers): around R$72 million; term of up to 16 years.

around R$72 million; term of up to 16 years. Class 4 – micro-enterprises and small businesses: around R$ 2 million; term of up to 5 years.

The vote and the expectation for the approval of the plan come at an economically good time for the park, which earned BRL 98 million in 2021, despite the necessary restrictions in the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the management of the entertainment center, the amount is a record in the history of Hopi Hari.

“With only eight months of activity and 148 days open, the Park received 733 thousand visitors – an average of 4.9 thousand per day”, informed the administration.

Last year, in the midst of the judicial recovery process, an investor group from other parks, such as Beto Carrero and Playcenter, even made a proposal to buy Hopi Hari, but did not go ahead. Now, after voting on the plan, the president estimates that there is no interest in the sale.

“An eventual purchase of the park could only be made with the approval of the creditors and for an amount no less than the debt with the creditors. If you want to buy the park today, it would be at least R$ 800 million. But the majority shareholder does not think of selling the park, is interested in investing, on account of the Tourist District”, he explained.

The District in question was implemented in November, by the Government of the State of São Paulo, and covers the cities of Vinhedo, Louveira, Jundiaí and Itupeva, their attractions, parks and malls.

“We hope that in the coming years we will have a great reputation, like a Disney, an Olympia. Real estate values ​​in this region have increased a lot. Hopi Hari has more than 75 thousand bushels. Just for land, it’s almost R$ 1 billion”.

Investments in the roller coaster and freefall tower

After the Montezum incident, the park has not yet received the report that can explain what happened with the roller coaster lock, which came loose while the ride was in motion, causing a technical stop. See in the video below:

Rodrigues says that by March he should go with the park’s engineer personally to the manufacturer of the piece, located in the US and which also provides attractions for other parks around the world. The objective is to seek explanations for the failure that occurred on December 11.

The toy now undergoes two daily inspections and all parts were sent to a specialized company for an x-ray of the components, explained the president. The attraction is in operation.

Regarding the reopening of the freefall tower – which was scheduled for 2021, but was postponed to this year – Rodrigues stated that the plan remains 2022, but there are still pending issues.

The reformulated attraction depends on national pieces – already in production, according to the president – and international ones, made in Switzerland. Due to the fatal accident that killed a teenager after a failure in the lock in 2012 and marked the park’s history, any alteration regarding the tower must be authorized by the Public Ministry, which must accompany the project.

“I want to follow this rule and we are very close to the MP to get the approvals. With their green light, we will follow. The idea is that we have the tower back later this year, but we still have to overcome the legal issues”.

