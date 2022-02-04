How Australia is close to ending HIV in the country – 03/02/2022

Australian HIV cases have reached an all-time low. This is in part the legacy of an unconventional strategy.

New Australian HIV diagnoses hit an all-time low, with the country close to eliminating transmissions of the virus ? a legacy of Australia’s effective response that began decades ago.

During the HIV outbreak in the 1980s, a political friend of then-Health Minister Neal Blewett gave him some advice.

“Look friend, there are no votes to be won by helping these [pessoas]”, he said.

He was referring to gay men, sex workers and people who inject drugs — at the time considered “risk groups” for contagion.

Australia’s exceptional response to HIV/AIDS owes much, experts say, to politicians and others in power who have spoken to all these communities.

It was an extraordinary “act of faith,” says writer Nick Cook.

“Homosexuality was still illegal in some Australian states. All three groups were stigmatized as criminals; they were the most hated in society,” he says.

“And it was also a smart strategy: the government couldn’t be seen spending money telling gay people how to have sex and drug users how to safely inject during an epidemic. But they could funnel money to trusted community groups that could say so. “

‘A model country’

As the 40th anniversary of Australia’s first HIV diagnosis approaches, two recent books detail the country’s lauded public health response.

Fighting for Our Lives (Fighting For Our Livesin free translation), by Cook, shows the collaboration mentioned above, while In The Eye Of The Storm by three Australian academics, tells the stories of individuals who volunteered in large numbers to alleviate suffering.

In the late 1980s, Australia was hailed by the World Health Organization as a prevention model to be followed by other countries.

Australia was one of the few nations that averted an epidemic among injecting drug users, with rates five to ten times lower than some European countries and parts of the US.

Infections among Australian sex workers were statistically insignificant. Fifty percent of people with HIV worldwide are women; in Australia, this percentage is around 10%.

“[Na época] Prime Minister Bob Hawke’s rapid introduction of a needle exchange policy was far ahead of most countries,” says Eamonn Murphy, Deputy Executive Director of Programs at UNAIDS.

“Involving the most affected population, especially gay men, at all stages, from design and implementation to evaluation, research and funding, has made the Australian response one of the most effective.”

community mobilized

Cook says Australia’s isolated geography had an “advantage”: the virus arrived later on the continent.

There was also a newly mobilized community ready to act: in 1978, the first Mardi Gras march brought together several groups of the LGBTQ+ community in Sydney.

This created the conditions for people to volunteer in such high numbers, says Shirleene Robinson, author of In The Eye of The Storm.

“The infrastructure was there: publications, connections and organizations that could be targeted at the epidemic.”

Volunteers—many of them critically ill or experiencing deep grief—provided home care for the sick, exchanged needles and hotlines, produced educational resources, served on boards of directors, and provided friendship and practical support.

They helped people with HIV/AIDS navigate a hostile medical system that, in previous decades, treated gay men as mentally ill, demanding a cure.

The Victorian Aids Council held training sessions on caring for sick people for those who had no experience.

“They still didn’t know how the virus was transmitted, but there was a huge sense that they needed to act,” says Robinson.

She mentions, in particular, lesbians who engaged in the cause despite being a population that suffered little from the problem: “As part of the marginalized LGBTQ+ community, they sympathized”, she says.

Robinson advocates building a memorial for the volunteers: “They were undervalued when compared to heroic images of iconic Australian volunteers: surfing lifeguards and volunteer firefighters. They also saved lives.”

Some obstacles came along the way. There were limits to AIDS councils pushing governments for more funding.

In 1991, the ACT UP Australia group, which represented terminally ill patients, made a major protest at the Department of Health demanding greater access to treatment with the AZT drug. In Parliament, some even jumped from the public gallery to the plenary in protest.

end of the virus

At the time, Britain and the US had governments whose stance on HIV and gay equality was considered hostile.

Australia had a Labor government committed to a bipartisan approach to HIV/AIDS and a conservative opposition that supported the government’s actions.

Eamonn Murphy says that bipartisan support exists to this day, meaning Australia remains a cutting-edge response.

“Your PrEP program [a pílula diária de prevenção do HIV] it’s a model that we use at UNAIDS for other countries,” he says.

“Australia launched one of the first large-scale implementations of the treatment. They got it into their pharmaceutical benefits scheme relatively early, making it free. They combined the expertise of researchers and the community rather than a top-down approach.” . You don’t see that in other public health responses.”

The results, says Murphy, speak for themselves. “Australia is one of the few countries that has ‘the three 90’: 90% are diagnosed; 90% of these are on treatment and 90% of these have an undetectable viral load, meaning they cannot transmit HIV sexually.”

In December, the Kirby Institute reported the lowest recorded number of new HIV diagnoses in Australia in a year since 1984.

With 633 cases, a six-year downward trend was maintained, although experts believe that the substantial drop in 901 diagnoses in 2019 is due to the restrictions of the covid-19 pandemic.

The director of Sexual Health for the health promotion organization ACON, Matthew Vaughan, says there is a great outlook for the future.

“We are close to ending HIV in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, by 2030.”