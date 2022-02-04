How much do R$ 1,000 invested every month in Treasury Direct yield? – 02/04/2022

When I talk about Tesouro Direto, a lot of people tell me they don’t invest in it because they think the returns aren’t worth it or they think they’ll make a lot of effort, investing every month, to make little money in the end. None of that! Let’s see how much R$ 1,000 is invested every month in the Treasury?

Many end up undermining the investment potential because they spend all their money instead of investing, or are waiting to save a lot of money, imagining that it is better to invest it all at once, or still “hunting” a miraculous application that will make them rich suddenly. Don’t fall for it?

I’ll prove you don’t need any of that! It’s the consistency of investing every month the money you give that will make you save the money that will make you much more relaxed than today!

What is Direct Treasure?

Treasury Direct is the most popular and democratic way for you to make the safest investment in Brazil. And you can start with about R$30, which is the minimum investment.

In practice, when you invest your money in the Treasury, you will lend your money to the government to finance its expenses, such as in works for the improvement and construction of roads, railways, ports and airports, construction and maintenance of schools, hospitals, health centers and so on.

This is considered a fixed-income investment because you already know when you will get your money back and you also know what the return will be, that is, what the profit will be with it.

Even with all this security, in the video at the top of this article I show in practice how the returns are very good and yield more than many investments out there, with a simulation on your screen of how much R$ 1,000 earns every month at the Treasury.

Spoiler you’ll see here today: the Treasury cleans up savings!

How much does R$1,000 earn every month at the Selic Treasury?

Let’s start with the Selic Treasury, the only one recommended for emergency reserve because, despite having an expiration date, you can withdraw whenever you want with negligible chances of any cost.

On the date of recording the video above, when investing BRL 1,000 per month in the 2027 Selic Treasury:

Total contributions: BRL 62,000

Gross amount on the day of redemption: BRL 74,974

Discounted amount of taxes and fees: R$ 72,693

Meanwhile, in savings, you would reach R$ 70,505. It’s more than R$ 2 thousand difference!

How much does R$ 1,000 earn every month in the Prefixed Treasury?

How would this simulation look when investing in the Fixed Rate Treasury?

This is an application that already knows what the final redemption value will be on the day of application, recommended for those who planned to stay until the due date.

When investing BRL 1,000 per month in the 2026 Prefixed Treasury:

Total contributions: BRL 48,000

Gross amount on the day of redemption: BRL 60,096

Discounted amount of taxes and fees: BRL 57,942

In savings, you would reach R$ 53,089. It’s almost R$ 5 thousand less!

How much does R$1,000 earn every month at the IPCA Treasury?

How much profit could be made by investing in the IPCA Treasury?

The IPCA Treasury has become one of the darling applications for guaranteeing a return that is always above inflation, but it is also recommended that it remain until maturity.

When investing BRL 1,000 per month in the IPCA 2045 Treasury:

Total contributions: BRL 280,000

Gross amount on the day of redemption: BRL 887,263

Discounted amount of taxes and fees: BRL 769,979

There are R$ 490 thousand in profit in the invested period, according to the simulation made on the date of recording of the video above, while in savings, in the same period, the difference is R$ 255 thousand less. You would only be able to withdraw a little more R$ 514 thousand.

How to invest R$ 1,000 for real in the Treasury?

If you’ve never done this, I actually invested, recording the screen, exactly that R$1,000 in two different Treasury applications.

Just follow the same steps and invest the amount you want by checking out the video below.

