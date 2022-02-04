How to avoid heavy metal poisoning: know the risks that these substances bring

Born and raised in the countryside of Minas Geras, I live in Montes Claros/MG. Graduated in Civil Engineering, she currently works as a…

In the human being, the heavy metal poisoning it can cause the emergence of serious diseases such as kidney failure, loss of vision or cancer, for example. Therefore, it is very important to know what to do to reduce the risks that these substances bring to health. Therefore, at Casa & Agro, from the Tecnonotícias website, today, February 3rd, we will talk about the care and precautions that must be adopted.

First, to avoid heavy metal poisoning, we must know which objects, or foods, contain, in their composition, large amounts of these substances. In this sense, it is known that products such as light bulbs, paints and even some types of fish are sources of mercury, arsenic and lead. Thus, among others, these are the ones that can most cause poisoning.

How to avoid heavy metal poisoning

Prevention is the best way to avoid heavy metal poisoning. This is because contact with most of these types of metals does not cause immediate symptoms. That is, what happens is that these substances accumulate in the body in small portions until they cause serious diseases. So, here’s how to prevent it:

How to avoid mercury poisoning

Exposure to mercury can cause neurological disorders and irreversible lung damage, as well as skin rashes, kidney failure and memory problems. In addition, fish such as mackerel, swordfish or marlin are sources of this metal. Therefore, give preference to the consumption of salmon, sardines and anchovies. Likewise, keep objects like paint, used batteries, burned-out fluorescent lights and mercury thermometers away from your home environment.

Even today, there are some dental treatments that use mercury filling. However, this is a form of gradual poisoning. So, talk to your dentist and opt for resin-based fillings.

How to avoid arsenic poisoning

Arsenic contamination increases the risk of various forms of cancer and other pathologies, such as skin, intestinal, cardiovascular and diabetes diseases. Thus, to avoid the problem it is important to pay attention to the composition of all products before purchase and use.

Some chemicals, such as wood preservatives, fertilizers and herbicides, also tend to have arsenic in their compositions. Therefore, it is necessary to evaluate the other options.

How to avoid lead poisoning

Lead is not absorbed by the body, but continuous exposure to this metal produces symptoms such as headache, muscle tremor, irritability, hallucinations, loss of memory and the ability to concentrate. Therefore, constant contact with this type of product should be avoided.

Lead is present in most materials used in construction, such as paints and PVC pipes. However, there are some cosmetics on the market that contain this metal in their compositions. Therefore, it is necessary to know the product well to avoid a possible heavy metal poisoning.

