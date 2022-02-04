How to know if you have money receivable from banks and how to redeem

The Central Bank’s information that there are R$ 8 billion sitting in banks, “forgotten” by account holders, caused a rush that overthrew the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR), a tool launched by the BC to centralize the consultation of this information. In the first 24 hours of the open system alone, 79,000 inquiries were made and 8,500 requests were made for the return of this money. The avalanche of accesses took the system off the air on Tuesday (25).

According to the Central Bank, the suspension of access to the platform was necessary because of the high demand registered, which even caused instability on other websites of the institution, which only returned to the air on Thursday (27). According to the BC, consultations can only be made again from February 14th. “The service capacity of the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) is being strongly expanded to serve all citizens with stability and security”, published the financial authority.

While the SVR is not re-established, the deadline for the redemption of R$ 900 thousand is already running, referring to requests made while the Values ​​Receivable System was available. It must be credited within 12 business days of the redemption request. “These demands represent a small first step against the potential of R$ 3.9 billion and 28 million CPF and CNPJ in this first phase”, said the municipality in a note, revealing the estimate of returns to be made to a vast majority of people. physical, but also legal.

According to the BC, 93% of the possible beneficiaries of these almost R$ 4 billion in returns in the first stage are CPFs, 26 million of them, against 1.9 million CNPJs.

The money to be returned to the owners can have a number of sources: checking or savings accounts that have been closed with the balance still available, fees unduly charged, capital quotas and leftovers from credit unions or amounts referring to groups of consortiums that have ended and that have not been sought.

Returns can be made via Pix, TED or DOC, depending on the financial institution. The BC also plans a second phase of releases for 2022, in which it will be possible to recover amounts arising from fees or credit obligations improperly charged and not provided for in the commitment term, pre- or post-paid accounts closed with available balance, accounts closed at and distributors of securities and other situations that result in amounts to be returned by financial institutions.

The consultation – when it becomes available again – can be done through the Registrato, a BC system that provides an extract of the citizen’s information with financial institutions. Before the creation of the new functionality, the tool already allowed the user to consult data on open or settled debts, opening bank accounts, whether active or inactive, and remittances of money abroad.

The Central Bank advises that all available money be withdrawn by the citizen, even if the amount is small, since the new service makes it possible to do so in a simplified way. Also according to the BC, data and amounts contained in the Registrato are the responsibility of the financial institutions themselves. The guidelines are for any complaints to be directed directly to the relationship channels of the bank in question or its ombudsmen.

How to check “forgotten” values ​​in banks

To inquire about possible “forgotten” values ​​in banks, the account holder must directly access the Central Bank’s page. At the BC address, the way to go is to first access the My Financial Life section, and then select the Amounts Receivable option.

In this field, the interested party must enter CPF or CNPJ (depending on whether natural or legal person). It is from this data that the query will indicate whether or not there are values ​​to receive. If so, the system will automatically indicate the need to access the Registrato system, through which redemption can be requested.

How to request returns

To request a refund, the beneficiary must log in to the Central Bank’s Registrato system or to an account on the federal government’s portal. The tool has several security requirements, such as the requirement to download a digital certificate so that the transfer can be carried out.

The simplest way can be to use your bank’s application, which already provides access to the Registrato and generates an access code that can then be entered on the Central Bank’s website.

In the system, the account holder must indicate the form of receipt, which will depend on whether or not each institution adheres to a specific term with the financial authority. Redemption can be requested via Pix, directly to the account indicated in the Registrant or through transfer, with the provision of data by the beneficiary.