How to recover the access password in the CAIXA Tem app in 2022?

On January 31, 2022, the Federal Government concluded the Auxílio Brasil payments for the month of January. As informed by the Ministry of Citizenship, about 17.5 million people were benefited in the first month of the year. These people had the option of moving the aid money through CAIXA Tem or in person.

For those who chose to move Auxílio Brasil through CAIXA Tem, it was necessary to create a login in the application. For this, it was necessary to include an e-mail and a password for use. However, many people end up losing their password.

Some people who received Emergency Aid ended up excluding the CAIXA Tem application when the program came to an end. However, with the beginning of Auxílio Brasil and the possibility of moving it through the application, people started using CAIXA Tem again, however, they forgot their password. But there’s no need to worry, as much as it is not easy, it is possible to recover the password.

Recovering CAIXA Tem password

First you must download the CAIXA Tem application (available for android and iOS) and follow these steps:

Open the CAIXA Tem app;

Insert your CPF number;

Click on the option “I’m not a robot” and “Next”;

Click on “Recover Password”;

The system will send the step-by-step instructions for recovering the password to the e-mail registered with CAIXA Tem;

In your email box, open the message and click on the link they sent;

You will create a new password.

I don’t remember the email registered with CAIXA Tem

If you do not remember the e-mail address you registered at the time of registration at CAIXA Tem, the resolution will be a little more bureaucratic, as you will no longer be able to receive the password recovery message.

You can try to pull the memory and enter all the e-mails you remember to see if any of them were the ones you registered. If this does not work, it is necessary to go to a branch of CAIXA Econômica Federal and make the change in the registration.

According to CAIXA, this method used by them avoids fraud and gang actions.

