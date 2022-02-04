Ibovespa drops for the second day in a row, but loses less than Wall Street; Nasdaq is down 3.74%

Oscillating between highs and lows throughout the day, the Ibovespa found no breath to resume that movement that took the index back to 113 thousand points at the beginning of the week. For the second day in a row, the Brazilian stock market closed in negative territory, but this time it fell less than the stock exchanges abroad.

The Ibovespa closed down 0.18%, at 111,695 points. The financial volume for the day was R$ 24.2 billion. Volumes on the Brazilian stock exchange have decreased in recent days, as markets in China are closed throughout the week, due to the lunar new year. This diminishes the liquidity of global markets.

For Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria, the international scenario is unfavorable, with expectations of high interest rates in the United States and geopolitical tensions. It is natural for the Ibovespa to enter a correction movement after successive highs. “It’s not falls that worry. However, it is important to assess how the foreign flow is on the Stock Exchange”, says Espinhel. It is the inflow of foreign capital that has given breath to the Stock Exchange at the beginning of the year.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The day after the decision by the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which raised the economy’s interest rates by 1.5 percentage points to 10.75% per year, the market reacted little to the adjustment, which investors had already expected. . On the other hand, some sectors of the Stock Exchange reflected the more dovish from the BC, which signaled the possibility of reducing the pace of highs as of next month’s meeting.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) even accentuated losses throughout the session after former president Lula said he would end the state-owned company’s international price parity if elected. Ironically, the papers reduced losses with the price of oil abroad, which closed at US$ 90 for the first time in eight years.

In exchange, the commercial dollar posted a second consecutive day of highs, albeit with moderate gains. The American currency rose 0.36%, to R$ 5.295 in the purchase and sale.

The day after the Copom, futures interest ended Thursday falling in the shortest and medium-term contracts, but rose in the longer end: DIF23, -0.22 pp, at 11.90%; DIF25, -0.11 pp, at 10.86%; DIF27, stable, at 10.95%; DIF29, +0.06 pp, at 11.14%; and DIF31, +0.12 pp, at 11.22%.

In the United States, stock markets closed with significant losses. The negative highlight was Nasdaq, the technology exchange, which plummeted 3.74%, closing at 13,878 points.

Direct influence of the actions of Meta, owner of Facebook, which melted more than 26% after worse-than-expected results in the fourth quarter. The company had its worst session in history and lost more than $200 billion in market value.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.46% at 35,110 points and the S&P 500 was down 2.44% at 4,477 points.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related