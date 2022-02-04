Ibovespa today: the movement of the Stock Exchange live

10:54 am – Cryptocurrency options soar 36% in January amid price drop

10:49 am – Itaú BBA expects negative results for Dasa (DASA3) in the fourth quarter

The bank says the BU1 (Hospital and Oncology) segment is likely to report a sequential decline in organic net revenue growth at occupancy rates attributable to the drop in demand, caused by Covid-19 related care, which could also affect the BU2 business (ie Outpatient, B2B and International and Coordinated Care Segment).

That said, the businesses are expected to lead to significant operational deleveraging and a reduction in the adjusted Ebitda margin for the quarter to 14%. Itaú also forecasts a net loss of R$14 million, still affected by a net financial result.

The bank maintains rating outperform for the ON shares of Dasa and a target price of R$ 81.00.

10:46 am – Ibovespa accelerates drop to 1.04%, at 110,479 points

10:43 am – US futures see downward trend accelerate after Payroll

The Dow Jones was down 0.49% and the S&P 500 was down 0.32%. The Nasdaq, which rose more than 1.50% in the morning, is now up just 0.07%.

10:38 am – Builders plummet reflecting higher interest rates

Eztec (EZTC3) -4.65%, BRL 19.50

JHSF (JHSF3) – 4.01%, BRL 5.98

MRV (MRVE3) – 2.93%, BRL 12.58

Cyrela (CYRE3) – 3.51%, BRL 16.23

Directional (DIRR3) – 2.81%, BRL 13.51

Tent (TEND3) – 4.39%, BRL 14.39

10:38 am – After Payroll, income from treasuries accelerates – one-year bond rises 69 basis points to 0.836%

10:37 am – Oi shares fall with possible reverse split: (OIBR3), -1.89%, at R$ 1.04; and (OIBR4), -0.58%, at R$1.73.

10:32 am – USA: Average hours worked per week stands at 34.5, compared to consensus of 34.7

10:32 a.m. – US: Average hourly wage rises 0.70% year-on-year in January, compared to 0.5% consensus

10:32 am – USA: January unemployment rate stands at 4%, compared to 3.9% consensus

10:31 am – USA: Payroll report brings 467,000 job creation in January, above Refinitiv’s consensus of 150,000

10:30 am – Treasury Direct: with US employment on the radar, long-term government bond yields advance more than short-term ones

Rates rose as much as 14 basis points at 9:20 am; at that time, the 2031 Prefixed Treasury offered returns of 11.28% per year. In the first update of the day, the interest on the Fixed Rate Treasury 2024 was 11.17% per year, against 11.09% seen a day earlier.

10:27 am – All sectors of the stock market are down, especially consumption and real estate

The IMOB, an index that measures the performance of shares in the real estate segment, dropped 0.79%, while consumption fell 0.86%.

10:23 am – Retailers return previous session gains and retreat en bloc

Sum Group (SUM3) -3.33%, BRL 13.34

Lojas Renner (LREN3) -2.62%, R$ 25.97

Via (VIIA3) -2.23%, BRL 4.38

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) -2.14%, BRL 6.39

Americanas (AMER3) -2.59%, BRL 31.17

10:20 am – Ibovespa closes auctions down 0.73% to 110,885 points

The index sees retail companies weigh on their performance, returning the highs of the day before – companies are pressured by the rise in the yield curve, which rises en bloc, pressured by the fiscal threat, with the PEC of fuels, and also from abroad, with oil, reaching US$ 93.

Despite the rise in oil prices, ON and PN shares of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) fell, with drops of 0.11% and 0.28%, respectively.

10:17 am – Ecorodovias ON share (ECOR3) registers the biggest drop in the IBOV, falling 3.65%, after the CEO leaves

Credit Suisse assesses change in the company’s command as negative.

10:10 am – ON and PN Petrobras shares (PETR3;PETR4) open higher, following the appreciation of oil in the foreign market

ON and PN securities recorded increases of, respectively, 0.91%, at R$35.60, and 0.72%, at R$32.30.

10:08 am – Ibovespa opens with a preliminary drop of 0.17%, at 111,509 points

9:55 am – Itaú BBA predicts unimpressive results for Blau (BLAU3) in the fourth quarter

The bank explains that a combination of three factors should impact the company’s numbers: the continuous adjustment of hospital operations and the below-average demand for some products, due to still high inventory levels (mainly in the specialty category) and fiercer competition. , which continued to put pressure on prices, and likely a poorer revenue mix following a sequential increase in immunoglobulin and epoetin alfa sales in public channels, which have lower margins.

Itaú BBA maintains evaluation outperform for Blau (BLAU3) and target price of BRL 64.00.

9:49 am – Alliar (AALR3) is rated market perform and target price of BRL 15.00 for Itaú BBA

Itaú BBA expects the volume of COVID-19 tests to continue to decline for Alliar in the fourth quarter, given the significant progress in the nationwide vaccination campaign during the quarter. This, along with seasonally lower demand, is likely to lead to a contraction in the Ebitda margin compared to the previous quarter.

The bank does not see any substantial change in the company’s core business unit during 4Q21, which is expected to show a continued decline in the average ticket, as well as continued optimization of the PSC portfolio (including the closure of some units).

9:44 am – Oil hits 7-year high as US storm raises supply fears

9:43 am – Cesp (CESP6) informs conclusion of the merger of Votorantim Geração de Energia by VTRM

The company completed the reorganization stage comprising the merger of Votorantim Geração de Energia (VGE), a subsidiary of VSA, into VTRM Energia (VTRM), the company’s direct parent.

In addition, CPP Investments injected R$1.5 billion into VTRM through a capital increase.

With the conclusion of the VTRM Transaction, VSA and CPP Investments now hold equity interests of approximately 54.2% and 45.8% in the share capital of VTRM, respectively.

9:31 am – Itaú BBA maintains evaluation market perform for Hermes Pardini (PARD3), with a target price of BRL 24.00

The bank projects practically stable revenue year-on-year, due to lower demand for Covid-19 exams, but helped by the incorporation of Paulo Azevedo and IASC.

For profitability, the bank projects an Ebitda margin of 21% for the quarter, down 0.7% year-on-year, given that the accretive impact of COVID-19 exams will be less significant than in 9M21. Net income is estimated at R$40 million, down 9% year-on-year.

9:25 am – Morgan Stanley classifies AES Corp, parent company of AES Brasil (AESB3), as overweight, with a target price of $30.50

The bank says AES is a compelling bet on clean energy growth (which remains strong in the US and globally) given that the stock is reflecting a near zero value for growth and still has one of the largest global growth pipelines of renewable .

In addition, the bank sees several underrated positive catalysts for the action, such as higher energy prices in California, increased EPS from Chilean consolidation, better resilience to supply chain tensions, potential for more IPO activity to highlight the value of the company. clean technology business developed at AES, growing demand for energy storage, etc.

9:15 am – Cesp (CESP6) informs conclusion of the merger of Votorantim Geração de Energia by VTRM

9:09 am – Futures Ibovespa opens down 0.44%, at 111,920 points

Interest curve advances en bloc. DI yield due in January 2023 rises three basis points to 11.93%. For the same month of 2025, the increase is ten points, to 10.96%. DIs maturing in the first months of 2027 and 2029 rose 11 points, to 11.06% and 11.26%.

The future dollar fell 0.07% to R$5.315. The commercial dollar dropped 0.24%, at R$5.282 on purchases and at R$5.283 on sales.

9:03 am – Change in command of Ecorodovias (ECOR3) is negative, says Credit Suisse

Gianfranco Catrini leaves the position of CEO of the company. CFO Marcello Guidotti assumes the role of interim CEO until April 29, 2023 or until the election of new directors.

Catrini assumed the role of CEO on December 9, 2021.

8:48 am – PEC to cut fuel tax has an impact of R$ 54 billion per year, according to calculation of the economic team

8:40 am – Digibee’s entry into the G2D portfolio (G2DI33) is positive, says XP

XP sees the acquisition as positive, as it is in line with the company’s strategy. Therefore, it maintains a buy recommendation and a target price of R$ 11.0.

Digibee is a startup that works in the integration of different systems to lead companies to the digital world. That is, the startup helps companies to modernize, restructure and manage their respective system architectures, to achieve goals faster, easier, safer and at less cost.

8:24 am – Eurozone retail sales fall 3% in December from November, worse than expected

8:20 am – China and Russia ask North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to halt expansion

Amid tensions in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President XI Jinping have made a joint declaration urging the US-led military alliance to halt its offensive. The statement was made during the Russian’s visit to China for the Winter Olympics.

Russia also declared support for China on the Taiwan issue. (with Reuters)

8:16 am – Arezzo (ARZZ3) raises BRL 833 million in share offering, Eletrobras (ELET3) approves Eletronorte’s capital increase of BRL 1.9 billion and more

8:14 am – Raia Drogasil (RADL3) is XP’s favorite in the pharmaceutical retail segment

XP justifies its choice due to Raia Drogasil’s solid execution track record, strong market positioning and greater liquidity.

The bank maintains a buy recommendation for Raia Drogasil and raises its target price from BRL 27.00 to BRL 28.00.

8:07 am – XP starts Panvel coverage (PNVL3) with buy recommendation and target price of BRL 19.00

XP highlights that Panvel is a leading regional and vertical company with a strong share of digital channels and private label products.

The broker sees the company as a resilient option in the face of the challenging macroeconomic scenario and positive short-term results.

8:00 am – Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) evaluates proposing a reverse stock split, if shares are below R$1

7:53 am – Agenda of the day: Payroll and Bolsonaro and Guedes at an event

On Friday’s agenda, at 10:30 am, the publication of the January non-farm Payroll employment report, with the number of jobs created in the US and other data such as salary variation and average number of hours worked, is highlighted.

In addition, in the political sphere, the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro and the Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes participate in a Caixa event at 2 pm. Before that, at 10 am, Bolsonaro meets with the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

7:50 am – Cryptos today: Bitcoin tracks tech stocks and softens fall, Ethereum and rivals soar up to 12% with Solana bailout

7:46 am – Europe has a downward trend, with a rise in the yield curve

The European indices operate detached from the Asian stock market and American futures, extending the drops of the day before, caused by the signal from the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, of high interest rates. Today, German five-year yields touched positive levels for the first time since 2018.

Not even the fact that retail sales dropped 3% in December, partly on account of Ômicron, was enough to contain the rise in bond yields.

See the performance of European stock exchanges at the moment:

DAX (Germany), – 1.11%

CAC 40 (France), – 0.40%

FTSE (UK), +0.24%

FTSE MIB (Italy), – 1.36%

STOXXX 600 (Eurozone), – 0.84%

7:28 am – Asian stocks rise; China still on Lunar New Year holiday

Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.73% and 1.57%, respectively. Hong Kong’s HSI was the highlight among the rallies on its only day of the week, correcting and rising 3.24%.

7:25 am – US futures advance and signal partial recovery from yesterday’s drop

After the sharp declines this Thursday, largely explained by frustration over the quarterly result of Meta (FBOK34), owner of Facebook, futures rise, in part driven by the results of another large technology company – Amazon advances more than 12% in the premarket after releasing its numbers.

Check out the performance of the futures:

Dow Jones Future (US), +0.12%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.51%

Nasdaq Future (US), +1.09%

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related